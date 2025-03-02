Bradley Walsh reveals the reason why he'd quit The Chase

Bradley Walsh has been a familiar face on ITV’s The Chase for 15 years, but the presenter has revealed the one thing that could make him walk away from the quiz show for good.

The 64-year-old host, who has been fronting the programme since it first aired in 2009, has no plans to leave anytime soon. However, he admitted there is one scenario that would force him to consider stepping down.

WATCH: The Chase's Bradley Walsh takes cheeky swipe at contestant

The only reason Bradley would leave The Chase

© Shutterstock Bradley Walsh presenting The Chase on ITV

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bradley said he is more than happy to continue hosting the popular quiz show for another 15 years—unless viewers lose interest.

"Until people say they've had enough and start switching off, I'll do it," he said. "We've had such an extraordinary time together. It's the best job in the world."

The long-running series remains one of ITV's most-watched daytime shows, regularly pulling in millions of viewers. As long as it stays successful, Bradley is keen to stay at the helm.

From pilot episode to prime-time success

© ITV/Shutterstock Bradley Walsh has been presenting The Chase since 2009

Bradley has been with The Chase since its early days, filming the first pilot episode in 2008. At the time, the show featured two of its now-iconic Chasers, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett.

He recalled his first impression of the format, explaining that quiz shows are often short-lived, but he saw potential in The Chase.

"The audience was made up of ITV bosses and they found someone in the office to be a contestant," he said.

He quickly realised how he could shape his role in the show, making it more than just a straightforward quiz.

"Straight away I took the contestant's side. I saw the Chasers as these big, all-knowing, bully types, so I started taking the mickey out of them," he continued.

"When they got a question wrong, I really gave it to them, and everyone was laughing. That's when I knew we had something."

Why The Chase works so well

© Shutterstock Darragh Ennis, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace on The Chase

Unlike traditional quiz shows, The Chase gives Bradley room to improvise.

"Normally with a quiz show, you're handcuffed to the format, but this meant I could go off script and improvise," he said.

"It was like doing stand-up in the middle of a quiz show, which I loved. So right from that very first run-through, I thought this could be special."

A TV legend with no plans to retire

© ITV Bradley Walsh loves presenting The Chase

Bradley's TV career has spanned decades, from acting roles in Doctor Who and Coronation Street to hosting Blankety Blank and Wheel of Fortune. However, The Chase remains one of his biggest successes.

The show has spawned multiple spin-offs, including The Celebrity Chase and Beat The Chasers, cementing its place as a firm favourite among viewers.

As long as people keep watching, Bradley has no reason to step down.

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV and ITVX.