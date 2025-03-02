Call The Midwife teases return of another fan favourite character ahead of season 14 finale

Call The Midwife is bringing back some of our favourite characters! Ahead of the season 14 finale, the hit period drama has confirmed that both Nancy Corrigan (played by Megan Cusack) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) will feature in the episode.

© BBC Nancy Corrigan and Sister Hilda will both return in the season 14 finale

Weeks after the show announced that Nancy will tie the knot with Roger Noble, Call The Midwife's official Instagram account teased what's to come for Sister Hilda.

According to the caption: "Sunday's eventful Call the Midwife Series finale includes a return for one of our old Nonnatus House stalwarts - none other than Sister Hilda, played by the brilliant Fenella Woolgar!

"Sister H has been busy helping to run things for the order of St Raymond Nonnatus, but is reunited with her old team at quite a tumultuous time…" it continued.

"We've always loved that twinkle in Sister Hilda's eye when contemplating the finer things in life that she's forsaken for her vocation. Fenella is a firm favourite in our CTM family, and it's been great to see her back in the habit!"

Fenella, who first joined the series in 2018, made her departure four years later. In recent years, the actress has been busy with roles in The Reckoning (2023) and The Buccaneers (2023-2024).

© BBC Fenella Woolgar last appeared in the series in 2022

Ahead of her return to Poplar, fans have taken to the comments to celebrate. "We have missed her so much!!" wrote one. "That's the best news, I loved Sister Hilda's character!" agreed another.

"This makes me so happy!!! Fingers crossed she's back for the Xmas special! She was one of my favourites and I was sad when she left," penned a third.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney After the finale, Call the Midwife is expected to return with a Christmas special in December

Once the season finale premieres, Call The Midwife is expected to come back at Christmas, just as it has in previous years.

Speaking with Radio Times in February, creator Heidi Thomas was quizzed about the future of the long-running programme. While the writer suggested that Call The Midwife might "take a break" at some point, she does not believe the series will "ever end".

"Those of us who are most invested with the show, cast and producers alike, who have been there since the beginning, it is our lives," explained Heidi. "I don't believe Call The Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point."

The writer said that while she is "not in a position to talk about things" currently, there is a "rolling, ongoing conversation" about the show's future that they have at this point every year.

WATCH: Call The Midwife: The Cast

The popular period drama, which first began in 2012, follows the lives of nurses and midwives working at Nonnatus House in London's East End and is loosely based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth.