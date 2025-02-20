Helen George shares precious snapshot of rarely-seen daughter

Actress Helen George shared a wholesome glimpse inside her family life away from the spotlight on Thursday.

In a post shared to Instagram, the TV star, best known for starring as Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife, uploaded a carousel of pictures documenting recent highlights.

Helen, 40, included a picture of a mug of coffee, a snap of Snow Patrol performing live and a rare picture of her youngest daughter Lark. The precious image shows Helen kissing her little one as they sat in an opulent restaurant adorned with mirrors.

Helen looked chic in a square-neck black top while Lark melted hearts in a blush pink dress peppered with colourful glitter stars.

"Schnitzels, Snow Patrol and Strolls. Nothing but love," the mother-of-two penned in her caption.

The comments section was awash with touching messages. "Your daughters are so lucky to have you," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Just gorgeous," and a third added: "Lark looking so sweet!"

Helen shares Lark with her ex-partner Jack Ashton. The pair are also doting parents to their eldest daughter, Wren, whom they welcomed in September 2017.

While the former couple found love on set in 2014, they nonetheless called it quits in 2023. Confirming news of their separation, the thespian pair released a statement in which they revealed their commitment to co-parenting their two "beautiful" daughters.

"Some months ago, we separated," they shared. "Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Prior to her relationship with Jack, Helen had been married to actor Oliver Boot. Speaking to Stella magazine about the end of her first marriage, the actress said: "Going through a divorce is awful.

"I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

Valentine's Day update

Earlier this week, Helen enjoyed a candlelit Valentine's Day dinner at the riverside restaurant, The Watermans Arms, in Barnes. The actress posted a photo on Instagram showing a table laden with plates of steak and two glasses of red wine.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "The most delicious Valentine's over-ordering. Hearts and stomachs full," before tagging a man named Dan Innes.

Helen on the silver screen

Helen is currently starring in the latest series of Call the Midwife, which follows the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House as they navigate the new challenges brought by the 1970s. At the end of series 13, there was uncertainty for Helen's character as she revealed her plans to join her on-screen beau, Matthew, in New York.