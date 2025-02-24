Call the Midwife finally confirms fan-favourite character's return

Call the Midwife has finally confirmed the fate of fan-favourite character Nancy Corrigan after her departure from Poplar in episode one.

The preview for the series 14 finale, which played at the end of Sunday's episode, saw Nancy (Megan Cusack), her fiancé Roger Noble (Conor O'Donnell) and daughter Colette (Francesca Fullilove) return, greeting an elated Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) on her doorstep.

© BBC Nancy, Colette and Roger return to Poplar in the Call the Midwife series 14 finale

"Come in, come in!" Miss Higgins tells the trio as she gives Nancy and Colette a big hug.

Taking to social media, fans shared their excitement. One person penned: "It looks like we're finally getting Nancy back and the wedding next week! It's only taken them all series!"

A second viewer added: "Nancy, Colette and Roger making a return next episode!!"

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC Roger and Nancy got engaged at the beginning of the series

We last saw Nancy in episode one, when she revealed her plans to wed her new fiancé Roger in six months. She had also been offered a new job in Surrey, which would provide accommodation for her and her daughter Colette.

Roger encouraged Nancy to accept the job, revealing that it would bring her closer to him. "It's right in the middle of my sales patch," he told his bride-to-be. "You have to take it, Nancy. You'll be nearer to me until we get married."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney The pair will wed in Poplar

Megan addressed her character's absence back in January, confirming that Nancy had taken the new job. "Yeah, well, she's just a career woman. You know, she's off doing things, she's got a new job, but it doesn't mean you won't get to see her again," she told the RadioTimes.

When asked if Nancy had accepted the role at Netherditch Hospital, Megan confirmed that she had.

Ahead of the new series, Megan told HELLO! and other press that Nancy's romance with Roger had been a long time coming. "I think it's one of those things of the time, having a child out of wedlock, those sort of things they do seem further away from your grasp and for Nancy, that's all she's ever wanted," explained the actress

© Ray Burmiston, BBC Nancy has accepted a job in Surrey

"She's always longed for something conventional, despite her not being in many people's eyes. I think that's because she hasn't had the option to be, so she's run with that and she's been very lucky to have so many gorgeous people rally around her in all sorts of ways," she continued, adding that she's had the help of "mother figures" like Nurse Crane, Miss Higgins and Violet.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 1 March at 8pm.