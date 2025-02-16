Call the Midwife to welcome returning character in series 14 finale

Call the Midwife fans can expect to see a returning character in the finale episode of season 14.

At the TV Choice Awards on Monday, Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, revealed what the show has in store for the remaining two episodes.

"There are two great episodes coming up," he told HELLO!. "What I can say is, that episode eight features a character you saw earlier. We don't often have a returning character."

The actor continued: "Joyce is left in a really precarious position and so there's a lot of trouble there. Things have got very real. There's also a celebration, there is still heartache and passion and sadness."

He added: "There's a great deal to come."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Stephen revealed a returning character features in episode eight

Renee Bailey, who plays Joyce, also revealed that viewers will see the aftermath of episode six, which saw the nurse subjected to racist abuse from a patient.

"I think especially for Joyce we are going to see the aftermath of Sunday's episode which is the racist incident and seeing where it goes and where the complaint takes her," said the actress, adding: "I can't say what happens but it's a bit of a trying time for Joyce."

In the latest episode, Joyce was turned away from her patient Bernie's home while attempting to perform a routine examination. Despite being thrown out a second time, Joyce contacted Dr Turner with her concerns for the patient, who had developed deep vein thrombosis.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Joyce faced racial abuse in the latest episode

Had Joyce been allowed to do her job, Bernie might not have found herself in an ambulance being rushed to hospital. Failing to see the consequences of her own racist views, Bernie placed the blame at Joyce's door.

"If I'd died, it would have been her fault," she said. "I know what she did and I know what I'm going to do about it. Just so you don't think this is some idle threat, I made sure I got the full name and the address of the supervisor of midwives.

"This is a major complaint and I'm going to make it properly," she said.

© BBC Zephryn teased trouble for Cyril

Joyce isn't the only one facing more drama in the new episodes. Zephyrn Taitte revealed that Cyril Robinson will find himself in "a lot of trouble" by the end of series 14.

When asked where his character might be by the season's conclusion, Zephryn said: "In a lot of trouble. A lot of trouble."

The actor added: "Buckle in tight because Rosalind and Cyril are on a bit of a ride."

Call the Midwife is available on BBC iPlayer.