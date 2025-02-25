Call the Midwife creator reveals show may 'take a break' as fan-favourite star confirms exit

Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas has revealed that the BBC period drama might "take a break" at some point in the future but does not believe the series will "ever end".

Heidi told Radio Times: "Those of us who are most invested with the show, cast and producers alike, who have been there since the beginning, it is our lives.

"I don't believe Call The Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point."

The writer said that while she is "not in a position to talk about things" currently, there is a "rolling, ongoing conversation" about the show's future that they have at this point every year.

Heidi added that she does "see opportunities to expand our storytelling world" and said that if the show does take a break, it will be "with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife".

It comes as actress Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy Corrigan, revealed she is set to leave the drama.

The 28-year-old, who joined the show in 2021, told the magazine: "Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow. I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."

She continued: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me.

"But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."

The popular period drama, which first began in 2012, follows the lives of nurses and midwives working at Nonnatus House in London's East End and is loosely based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth. The series begins in the late 1950s and follows the residents of Poplar into the early 1970s, which is when the latest series is set.

A wide variety of big names have starred on the show over the years, including Miranda Hart, Miriam Margolyes and Jenny Agutter.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.