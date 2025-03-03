Netflix viewers 'hooked' and 'binge-watching' new show - and are already begging for season two

Netflix viewers are already crying for a second season of the new hit show Running Point. Starring Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux and co-created by Mindy Kaling, the story follows a dysfunctional family trying to keep their basketball empire going following a major scandal - and it's safe to say that fans are loving it.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the series, one person wrote: "#RunningPoint better get renewed for s2 just like Nobody Wants This did instantly because that [expletive] had me hooked from the 1st to the last damn episode. My sis Kate Hudson can never do no wrong and we have potential good storylines for s2!"

Another person added: "I watched #RunningPoint last night, it was so funny & so good I binge-watched the whole season. I’m so rooting for these two, I need a s2!!!!!" A third person posted: "Renew this immediately. #RunningPoint @netflix."

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix Â© 2024 Running Point stars Kate Hudson as Isla

Indeed, the show appears to be universally adored by viewers, with another posting: "#RunningPoint is laugh-out-loud funny while being deeply emotional. It’s the Ted Lasso of basketball, with a dirtier, edgier touch that works beautifully," while another fan lamented having to wait for season two at all, posting: "I think it should be illegal to only do 10 episodes per season for a 25-minute sitcom. Like, come on, am I supposed to wait 2 years now for it to continue?"

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Will you be watching Running Point?

So what is the show all about? Kate stars as Isla, who is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves after her brother is forced to resign following a scandal.

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon and Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon in Running Point

The synopsis reads: "Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job."

The show also has a seriously impressive cast, including Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield. Will you be checking it out?