Netflix viewers rave about the 'most intense' hidden gem which is a real 'chiller'

A psychological thriller is making waves on Netflix, with viewers calling it the "most intense" film they’ve seen in a long time.

Unforgettable, originally released in 2017, has found a new audience after being added to the platform’s UK catalogue. It has quickly climbed the streaming charts, sitting among the most-watched films of the week.

The movie stars Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson in a gripping story of obsession, jealousy, and revenge.

WATCH: Unforgettable's official trailer

A tense psychological battle

© Warner Bros. Pictures Katherine Heigl in Unforgettable

Unforgettable follows Julia Banks (played by Rosario), who is trying to start fresh with her fiancé David (Geoff Stults). But David’s ex-wife, Tessa (Katherine), isn’t ready to let go.

Tessa’s jealousy turns into obsession as she works to manipulate Julia and ruin her life. As tensions rise, Julia finds herself in a dangerous battle against a woman who will stop at nothing to reclaim her old life.

The film’s psychological tension and dramatic twists have drawn comparisons to Gone Girl and Obsessed.

Viewers react to Netflix’s latest thriller

© Warner Bros. Pictures Rosario Dawson in Unforgettable

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with many praising its gripping storyline and strong performances.

One viewer wrote: “I went in expecting a typical thriller, but Unforgettable had me hooked. The tension builds so well, and the ending gave me chills.”

Another said: “It’s better than Obsessed with Beyoncé. It’s not an Oscar-winning film, but it’s a perfect popcorn thriller for a Friday night.”

A third commented: “I actually sympathised with both the villain and the victim. The acting is strong, and the psychological tension kept me invested.”

Others have been particularly impressed with Heigl’s performance. One fan tweeted: “She plays unhinged so well – I was genuinely scared for Julia.”

Not everyone is convinced, though. Some viewers felt the film was predictable, with one person saying: “It’s entertaining but very by-the-numbers. You know exactly where it’s going.”

A hidden gem gaining new fans

© Warner Bros. Pictures Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson in Unforgettable

While Unforgettable didn’t receive much attention when it was first released, its arrival on Netflix has introduced it to a wider audience.

Some fans have called it a “hidden gem,” with one viewer writing: “I can’t believe I missed this when it came out. It’s so tense and so well-acted!”

The film has surged up the Netflix UK charts and continues to spark debate among viewers.

For those who enjoy psychological thrillers packed with drama and suspense, Unforgettable is proving to be a must-watch.

Unforgettable is streaming now on Netflix.