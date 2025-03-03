Izzie Balmer sparks reaction from Antiques Road Trip viewers with 'rare' moment

Izzie Balmer wowed viewers of Antiques Road Trip with her impressive football skills in a recent episode of the BBC's hit daytime show.

The jewellery expert went head to head with fellow presenter James Braxton in last week's batch of episodes, which saw the pair compete in a penalty shoot-out on the grounds of Stoke City Football Club in Stoke-on-Trent.

While James didn't get the ball in the net, Izzie impressed viewers with her goal. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Izzie Balmer wows Antiques Road Trip viewers with impressive football skills

Reflecting on the "rare" moment on Instagram, Izzie penned: "I can count on one hand the number of times I've been to a football stadium. But what a joy to be invited behind the scenes at the @stokecity grounds and to kick a ball around. But the true honour was meeting Nigel Johnson, a true gent! Thank you Stoke City for having us. Come on the Potters!"

The expert continued: "If you missed this truly rare opportunity of seeing me don a pair of football boots and, the first (and probably last) time @jamesbraxtonofficial wears a tracksuit, you can catch the episode of @antiqueroadtrip on @bbciplayer. All episodes airing this week on @bbc and @bbcone."

She added: "And yes, the shoes were purposefully chosen to match my hair."

Fans were quick to comment on Izzie's impressive footwork in the comments section, with one person writing: "You took that penalty like a professional footballer. I hope James wasn't too injured," while another added: "What a penalty that was! Unstoppable!!"

© BBC Izzie wowed fans with her impressive footwork

Izzie is a regular face on the BBC thanks to her appearances on Antiques Road Trip, Flog It! and The Travelling Auctioneers. The Derby-born expert made her TV debut on Bargain Hunt, when she stood in for her boss who was supposed to be auctioneering on the programme.

She then appeared on Flog It! before being cast as a co-presenter of another BBC daytime show called Street Auction.

© BBC / STV Studios Izzie went up against James Braxton in last week's episodes

Explaining why she chose a career in antiques, Izzie previously told the BBC that she "fell into" the industry after graduating from Durham University with a geography degree and "no clue what I wanted to do".

"I got a part-time job in a vintage shop while I 'figured' out what my future might hold for me; nine months later and I was none the wiser," said Izzie. "My mum suggested I do some work experience at a local auction house. After two weeks' work experience the auction house offered me a job and the rest, as they say, is history."

Antiques Road Trip airs on weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.