Antiques Road Trip expert's four-word comeback after co-star's 'rude' comment

BBC's Antiques Road Trip expert Izzie Balmer was left unimpressed after co-star James Braxton made a less-than-flattering remark during an auction.

The two antique experts were on the third leg of their road trip, with both having won a round each in their five-part competition.

James had been leading after the previous episode with a modest £30.46 profit, while Izzie was trailing after making a £17.76 loss. But the tables quickly turned.

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer makes profit on necklace

A fierce competition

© BBC Izzie Balmer is one of the experts on BBC's Antiques Road Trip

In the latest episode, Izzie and James set off to Shropshire with £200 each to find the best bargains before taking their items to auction.

James opted for a mix of decorative and practical pieces, including a bamboo table, a mirrored star, a wooden box of dyes, an enamel advertising sign, and a wooden storage box.

Meanwhile, Izzie went for a garden bench, a pair of cast iron ends, a Victorian chamber joke pot, a William IV mug, a travel alarm clock, and a Victorian teapot trio.

With their purchases made, the pair headed to Glasgow for the third auction of the week.

A surprising result

© BBC The Antiques Road Trip experts like to engage in some healthy competition

James’ first item, the bamboo table, failed to impress bidders, selling at a £5 loss. Things didn’t improve when his enamel advertising sign brought in just a £5 profit.

"I thought it was gonna fly," he admitted, looking disappointed.

But it was Izzie’s garden bench that stole the show. The bidding quickly escalated, much to James' dismay. As the price kept rising, he jokingly begged: "Stop."

Izzie, enjoying the moment, fired back: "Come on - don't be like that now."

She had bought the bench for just £35, and it ended up selling for £120.

'Don't be rude about my bench'

© BBC Izzie Balmer didn't appreciate James' comment on Antiques Road Trip

James, still unimpressed, commented: "That had a sort of garden centre feel about that bench."

Izzie wasn’t having it, responding with a sharp four-word comeback: "Don't be rude about my bench."

It wasn’t the only success she had. Her Victorian tea set also caused a stir, selling for an impressive £295 profit.

By the end of the episode, Izzie had secured a huge victory, making a total profit of £345.19, while James was left trailing with just 51p in gains.

Raising money for charity

© BBC James Braxton on Antiques Road Trip

Despite the friendly rivalry, both experts were happy knowing that all profits from the week would be donated to Children in Need.

Antiques Road Trip airs weekdays on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.