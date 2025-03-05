Endeavour star to return to hit 'psychological thriller' show – and we can't wait

Do you love a psychological thriller? If so, you definitely won't want to miss the return of Paramount+'s hit show The Ex-Wife, which is back for a second season after a sensational cliffhanger in the season one finale.

The show stars Endeavour and Showtrial actress Céline Buckens alongside Watchmen actor Tom Mison, Merlin actress Katie McGrath, and Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens. It is set to pick up from where the 2022 series left off, so what can we expect?

WATCH: Have you watched the Paramount+ drama yet?

The synopsis reads: "The Ex-Wife 2 picks up three years after the dramatic conclusion of season one. Tasha is on the run with her daughter Emily, living off-grid in Cyprus, doing cleaning jobs and struggling to survive.

© MARQ RILEY The Ex-Wife is returning in 2025

"In London, Jack’s ex-wife Jen has moved on with her life and is engaged to a new man, Connor, but is still hiding the secret of faking Emily’s death. Tasha’s best friend, Sam, is cut off from her, having failed to make being a family with her and Emily work. Their lives are turned upside down by Jack’s sudden release from prison.

"Still believing Emily’s death to be his fault, Jack has survived his car crash and appears to be a changed man, grieving the death of his daughter and searching for redemption from Jen.

© Eleven TV Katie McGrath stars in The Ex-Wife season 2

"With the shadow of the past haunting the characters, attempts at moving on only bring Jack closer to discovering his daughter is still alive and revealing the dark secret they have all kept from him. As a tangled web of lies threatens to unravel, who can each of them really trust? Can anyone truly change? And how far will a parent go to protect their child?" Sign us up!

Jordan Stephens plays Sam

The show has released a series of first-look images, which include Céline as Tasha, having escaped to Cyprus, as well as Jen, who is struggling with the secrets she is keeping from her ex-husband to protect Tasha.

While we don't have a release date just yet, the new series will premiere at some point in 2025 – so watch this space!