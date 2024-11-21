The Road Trip: everything to know about rom-com perfect for fans of One Day

The Road Trip was a huge hit for author Beth O'Leary when it was released back in 2021—and now the beloved novel is receiving the TV treatment with a highly anticipated adaptation—and we couldn't be more excited.

The show, which is set to be released for all your cosy viewing on Boxing Day, stars Everything I Know About Love star Emma Appleton as she takes on Addie, a woman forced to spend time with her ex-boyfriend years after a messy breakup to journey to a mutual friend's wedding.

The show is the second of Beth's novels to be adapted by Paramount+, who also adapted the hit series The Flatshare with Jessica Brown Findlay. Speaking about the latest adaptation's early screening, Beth wrote on Instagram:

© Photographer: Lucia Faraig Addie played by (EMMA APPLETON) and Dylan played by (LAURIE DAVIDSON) in The Road Trip

"This was such a gorgeous event last week—I loved seeing everyone again and rewatching episode 1 on the big screen with all that warmth and excitement in the room. I feel incredibly lucky and honoured that such an amazingly talented bunch of people have given so much of themselves to this story. I can't wait for you to see it!"

What is The Road Trip about?

The synopsis for the show reads: "Addie and her sister Deb are on a road trip to a friend’s wedding in Spain when they are forced to offer a ride to Addie’s ex Dylan, his irrepressible best friend Marcus, and complete stranger Rodney. With nowhere to hide but a creaky campervan, the group must confront their buried history as secrets and revelations cause many a bump in the road.

© Photographer: Lucia Faraig Dylan played by Laurie Davidson and Addie played by Emma Appleton

"Intercutting between the past and present, as the gang embark on their road trip across Spain to the wedding, we flash back to Addie and Dylan’s intoxicating love affair two years earlier, which started as a heady holiday romance.

"Peppered with spiky conflict alongside surreal escapades, the journey to the wedding proves to be an unforgettable ride. Everyone in the van has one question on their lips—what exactly was the real reason behind Addie and Dylan’s breakup? Who was to blame? And will their journey back to where they first fell in love bring a happy-ever-after?"

© Photographer: Lucia Faraig Marcus is played by David Jonsson in The Road Trip

Who is in the cast?

The cast stars Emma, who has previously starred in Lola, Pistol, and Dreamlands as well as portraying Maggie in Everything I Know About Love, alongside Cats star Laurie Davidson and Rye Lane star David Jonsson.

When is the show out?

Mark your festive calendars! The show will launch exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, 26 December, in the UK, Canada, and Australia.