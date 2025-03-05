Running Point viewers all saying the same thing about Chet Hanks' starring role

Running Point viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Chet Hanks, who plays Travis in the new basketball sitcom on Netflix.
The actor, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, stars as one of the LA Waves basketball team’s best players – despite being problematic at times – and it’s safe to say that fans are loving his performance.
Taking to X to discuss, one person posted: "Guess the acting gene didn’t miss Chet Hanks #RunningPoint," while another added: "I didn’t have falling in love with Chet Hanks on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are. #RunningPoint."
A third person wrote: "Unfortunately, I’m on episode 8 of Running Point and I’m in love with Chet Hanks?! Idk, he gives ‘my brother’s friend who is a punk but nice to me when he sees me at school’ vibes."
Another viewer praised the show as a whole, writing: "Writing is flawless (as expected) from @mindykaling. Kate Hudson is perfect for this and so [fire]. Who knew Chet Hanks could act? He is really good and perfect casting."
Speaking to Esquire about the role, he joked: "I said, ‘If I don’t get this role, I’m just going to quit acting.’ It was just uncanny – it’s almost like it was written for me, but it wasn’t. So I basically get to be a slightly exaggerated version of myself."
He added: "It’s Netflix – I know a lot of people are going to see it – so it’s a big deal. I’m just really happy with how great the show is. The whole cast nails it, and I think people are really going to like it."
The series follows Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the overlooked daughter of a basketball dynasty who, after a scandal, is given the top job of President of the Los Angeles Waves. She must work to turn the disastrous season around while fending off personal and business dramas.
Fans have been loving the show, with many already asking Netflix for a second season. Would you like to see it back for season 2?