Running Point viewers all saying the same thing about Chet Hanks' starring role

Running Point viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Chet Hanks, who plays Travis in the new basketball sitcom on Netflix.

The actor, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, stars as one of the LA Waves basketball team’s best players – despite being problematic at times – and it’s safe to say that fans are loving his performance.

WATCH: Kate Hudson in Netflix’s Running Point

Taking to X to discuss, one person posted: "Guess the acting gene didn’t miss Chet Hanks #RunningPoint," while another added: "I didn’t have falling in love with Chet Hanks on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are. #RunningPoint."

A third person wrote: "Unfortunately, I’m on episode 8 of Running Point and I’m in love with Chet Hanks?! Idk, he gives ‘my brother’s friend who is a punk but nice to me when he sees me at school’ vibes."

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg in Episode 101 of Running Point

Another viewer praised the show as a whole, writing: "Writing is flawless (as expected) from @mindykaling. Kate Hudson is perfect for this and so [fire]. Who knew Chet Hanks could act? He is really good and perfect casting."

Speaking to Esquire about the role, he joked: "I said, ‘If I don’t get this role, I’m just going to quit acting.’ It was just uncanny – it’s almost like it was written for me, but it wasn’t. So I basically get to be a slightly exaggerated version of myself."

© Getty Chet Hanks at the Running Point premiere

He added: "It’s Netflix – I know a lot of people are going to see it – so it’s a big deal. I’m just really happy with how great the show is. The whole cast nails it, and I think people are really going to like it."

10 most successful Netflix series © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 1. Wednesday: Season 1 – 252,100,000 (views worldwide) Young Wednesday Adams (Jenna Ortega) is sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for Outcasts where she develops her psychic abilities, investigates mysterious deaths in nearby towns, and tries to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her parents. 2. Stranger Things Season 4 – 140,700,000 Eight months after the Starcourt Mall showdown, trouble awaits the Hawkins Gang as they encounter villainous Vecna, who has the power to take over the world. 3. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 115,600,000 Evan Peters delivers a chilling portrayal of America's most notorious serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer as the series explores the horrifying story of his life. 4. Bridgerton: Season 1 – 113,300,000 The first season of Bridgerton follows young Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as she makes her debut in the London Regency marriage market, hoping for true love, while charming Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) catches her eye. 5. The Queen's Gambit: Limited Series – 112,800,000 Based on the 1983 novel, The Queen's Gambit tells the extraordinary life of orphan Elizabeth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she strives to become the world's most elite chess player. 6. Bridgerton: Season 3 – 106,000,000 The third season of Bridgerton focuses on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who enters Mayfair Society with the help of her long-time unrequited lover, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), to find someone to marry. 7. The Night Agent: Season 1 – 98,200,000 FBI agent Peter Sutherland works in the basement of the White House – manning a phone that never rings – until one night, he receives a distress call and is tasked with protecting cybersecurity expert Rose. 8. Fool Me Once: Limited Series – 98,200,000 Trying to come to terms with the murder of her husband, Maya (Michelle Keegan) installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her daughter. But when she spots her husband in the house, whom she thought was dead, her world is turned upside down. 9. Stranger Things 3 – 94,800,000 Set in the summer of 1985, a lot is happening in Hawkins. The Mind Flayer attempts to take over the town through Starcourt Mall, teenage relationships blossom, and a secret Russian operation wants to breach the Upside Down. 10. Bridgerton: Season 2 – 93,800,000 In the second season of Bridgerton, the enemies-to-lovers romance between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) unfolds, filled with scandal and undeniable chemistry during the marriage season.

The series follows Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the overlooked daughter of a basketball dynasty who, after a scandal, is given the top job of President of the Los Angeles Waves. She must work to turn the disastrous season around while fending off personal and business dramas.

Fans have been loving the show, with many already asking Netflix for a second season. Would you like to see it back for season 2?