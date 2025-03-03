Running Point fashion: Where to shop Kate Hudson's outfits on the hit Netflix show

The comedy series created by Mindy Kaling tells the story of Isla Gordon - played by Kate - a former party girl and Playboy model who is suddenly thrust into the role of president of her family's basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves.
Loosely inspired by the real-life story of Lakers president Jeanie Buss, Isla is underestimated her whole life, but quickly learns how to assert her authority in a male-dominated environment.
"We really wanted Isla to be powerful," costume designer Salvador Pérez told Netflix's Tudum. "But we never hid her femininity. We didn’t do man-powered suits. I love Gabriela Hearst and Favorite Daughter. We wanted suits that had a little bit of softness to them, but still had that authority."
Her style evolution is one of the highlights of the show, so we've found where you can shop all of Isla's most covetable pieces, plus all of the best lookalikes.
Isla's black trouser suit
In the opening scene, Kate Hudson's Isla sets the tone and proves she means business in a perfectly tailored black trouser suit. The Gabriella Hearst two-piece is unsurprisingly now trending at NET-A-PORTER but currently still available in every size. It's a true investment for your wardrobe.
To watch her first game as president, Isla wears a statement pink trouser suit and it's incredible. No surprises, the Seroya suit is already sold out, but I'm obsessed with this one by Alice & Olivia that's available in every size at Bloomingdale's. It doesn't have the pinstripes, but it's in the same bold hue and cool oversized cut.
Isla's asymmetric grey vest
Waistcoats have been big news for the last few seasons and I think this one-shoulder vest by Acne styled with leather trousers was one of Isla's best looks. The subtly striped piece is made from a linen-blend that's gathered to create texture and you can shop it right now with 50% off at NET-A-PORTER - but it's very close to selling out.
Ruffles have been having a moment, and in one of her most overtly feminine office looks, Isla is seen in a gorgeous blouse by Paige. The exact style has sold out, but you can still shop the brand's very similar Tallulah Shirt. Or for a more affordable option, H&M has this pretty flounced blouse for just $34.
Isla's red velvet dress
Isla looked red hot in her crimson velvet dress, which is cut with beautiful draping and features artfully flattering ruching down the bodice. It's very hard to get hold of online but the most sizes I've found available (and the cheapest price) is at The Outset. For a lookalike that's much cheaper, I also love this red velvet midi from Nobody's Child. Just bear in mind they're in UK sizes.
