Running Point fashion: Where to shop Kate Hudson's outfits on the hit Netflix show

If you've already seen Kate Hudson star in Netflix's new show Running Point, you'll know her character is a boss, and this is reflected in her epic collection of power suits.

The comedy series created by Mindy Kaling tells the story of Isla Gordon - played by Kate - a former party girl and Playboy model who is suddenly thrust into the role of president of her family's basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves.

© Netflix Running Point is inspired by the real story of the Lakers president

Loosely inspired by the real-life story of Lakers president Jeanie Buss, Isla is underestimated her whole life, but quickly learns how to assert her authority in a male-dominated environment.

"We really wanted Isla to be powerful," costume designer Salvador Pérez told Netflix's Tudum. "But we never hid her femininity. We didn’t do man-powered suits. I love Gabriela Hearst and Favorite Daughter. We wanted suits that had a little bit of softness to them, but still had that authority."

Her style evolution is one of the highlights of the show, so we've found where you can shop all of Isla's most covetable pieces, plus all of the best lookalikes.

© Kat Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Isla's black trouser suit In the opening scene, Kate Hudson's Isla sets the tone and proves she means business in a perfectly tailored black trouser suit. The Gabriella Hearst two-piece is unsurprisingly now trending at NET-A-PORTER but currently still available in every size. It's a true investment for your wardrobe. Looking for something more affordable? I also love this classic Abercrombie blazer paired with the bestselling Sloane trousers.

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Isla's hot pink trouser suit To watch her first game as president, Isla wears a statement pink trouser suit and it's incredible. No surprises, the Seroya suit is already sold out, but I'm obsessed with this one by Alice & Olivia that's available in every size at Bloomingdale's. It doesn't have the pinstripes, but it's in the same bold hue and cool oversized cut.

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Isla's asymmetric grey vest Waistcoats have been big news for the last few seasons and I think this one-shoulder vest by Acne styled with leather trousers was one of Isla's best looks. The subtly striped piece is made from a linen-blend that's gathered to create texture and you can shop it right now with 50% off at NET-A-PORTER - but it's very close to selling out. If your size is no longer in stock, get the look with this one-shoulder style at Boohoo for just $10. Or this $39 striped vest from Mango also has a similar vibe.

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Isla's navy tweed skirt suit Chanel-style cropped tweed jackets are both office-appropriate and have been all over the runways, so of course Isla was wearing one. The very chic navy skirt suit is from a brand called Generation Love and now sold out, but they have some similar pieces still in stock. You can also shop a close match by Sandro at Selfridges.

© Kat Marcinowski/Netflix 2024 Isla's white silk halterneck dress Isla gave us all of the bridal inspiration in her stunning silk halterneck Santorini gown by Galvan. Still available in several sizes at The Outnet, you can shop a slightly more affordable and equally gorgeous lookalike dress at Rixo. I think Reformation's Jeany Silk Dress deserves a special mention, too.

© Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix Â© 2024 Isla's chiffon ruffle blouse Ruffles have been having a moment, and in one of her most overtly feminine office looks, Isla is seen in a gorgeous blouse by Paige. The exact style has sold out, but you can still shop the brand's very similar Tallulah Shirt. Or for a more affordable option, H&M has this pretty flounced blouse for just $34.