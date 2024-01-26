Kate Hudson makes major career move as she joins Mindy Kaling for Netflix project - all we know

Kate Hudson is going back to her comedy chops as she has joined Mindy Kaling's new TV project with Netflix.

The mom-of-three will star as Isla Gordon, the "only sister in a family of competitive brothers" who has been "overlooked and underappreciated her whole life". But, "when she is unexpectedly appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, she finally has the chance to prove she deserves to be part of the family business as much as everyone else".

© Dimitrios Kambouris Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson sit front row at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City

The project is still untitled and has Mindy, her Mindy Project costar and long-time collaborator Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen as executive producers.

The official synopsis reads: "When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports."

Kate Hudson stars as Penny Lane in Almost Famous

Kate is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, and was raised amid an acting dynasty; her step-father is Kurt Russell, and two of her brothers are both actors – Oliver Hudson most recently starred in The Cleaning Lady on Fox, and Wyatt Russell appears alongside dad Kurt in Apple TV+'s Monarch.

Kate found fame in the early 2000s with roles in Almost Famous – for which she was nominated for an Oscar – and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and most recently co-starred with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer in the Apple TV+ series, Truth Be Told.

She is also releasing her debut single 'Talk About Love,' on January 30.

"Sneaky peeky I’m beyond excited to put my first single Talk About Love into the world Out January 30… pre-save it now in my bio," she shared with fans on social media.

Kate is mom to three kids – Ryder, 20, who was born during her marriage to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, 12-year-old Bingham, whom she welcomed with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, five, whom she shares with Danny Fujikawa; the pair became engaged in 2021.

“It’s hard to get it together when you are a working mom, and it was especially hard when I was a single mom. But at the end of the day, I want people to not put so much pressure on themselves,” she shared in an interview with People magazine earlier in 2024.