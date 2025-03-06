A Cruel Love viewers make same complaint about Ruth Ellis drama starring Lucy Boynton

ITV's new true story drama, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, premiered on Wednesday and while many viewers are already gripped by the compelling story, others have made one complaint about the series.

Starring Lucy Boynton, the four-parter, which is told across two parallel timelines, tells the tragic tale of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to hang in Britain. After finding success as a London club promoter, Ruth's life began to unravel after meeting racing driver, David Blakely, who she shot to death in 1955.

While many fans were full of praise for the show, others found the structure "confusing" and complained about the story "jumping back and forth".

One person wrote: "Brilliant Ruth Ellis drama but it jumped back and forwards like a pogo stick. I kept wishing it would settle down and relate the story more smoothly. Roll on the next episode," while another remarked: "Unpopular opinion but this just isn't gripping me. Too much jumping back and forth and I don't find her likable at all. Hoping the next episode livens up."

A third fan penned: "Wish they would just start at the beginning and go through till the end. Hate this jumping back and forth to past and present. Confusing," while another added: "Just tried to watch the first episode of #ACruelLove on ITVX. What's the thing about switching from past to present in a single scene? It's confusing. Gave up."

Other viewers, however, praised the gripping series and hailed Lucy's performance as "brilliant". One fan wrote: "Lucy Boynton has to be one of Britain's greatest actresses, I've never seen her give a poor performance but, as #RuthEllis, she is absolutely out of this world and completely crushed it. She played Ruth perfectly. Give her all the awards, STAT! #ACruelLove."

A second viewer remarked: "I've spent today binge-watching Cruel Love: The Story of Ruth Ellis, and it's been utterly gripping. I rarely enjoy TV these days, but this was exceptional. A powerful exploration of injustice, misogyny and abuse, with Lucy Boynton delivering a stunning performance," while another binge-watched all four episodes in one sitting: "#ACruelLove absolutely brilliant performance from all involved, had to watch it all."

For those yet to watch the 1950s-set series, it's set in the "glamorous and intoxicating world of London club-land" and follows Ruth as she finds fame as the capital's youngest club manager.

The synopsis continues: "But her success soon unraveled as she became entwined in an abusive relationship with racing driver David Blakely. On trial for his murder, Ruth was condemned to hang by a system which judged her for far more than her crime."

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story is available on ITVX.