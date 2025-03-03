The Bay viewers saying same thing about long-awaited return as Shetland and Happy Valley stars join cast

ITV's hit detective drama The Bay returned to our screens after almost two years on Sunday night and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

The series stars Marsha Thomason as Morecambe MIU's Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, as she investigates the death of a 23-year-old university student.

WATCH: Marsha Thomason joined The Bay for series 3 - see her interview with HELLO!

A number of stars have joined the cast for series five, including Olwen May (Happy Valley) as DC Louise 'Lou' McClaren and Leanne Best (Shetland, Line of Duty) as Julie Ashworth. They star alongside cast regulars, Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning, Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson, Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James 'Clarkie' Clarke and Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the gripping series premiere. One person wrote: "#TheBay And we're off!! Excellent start! It'll be flaming well over before we know with 3 eps each over 2 weeks," while another added: "Great first episode of The Bay it's so good to have this show back!"

© Tall Story Pictures / ITV Marsha Thomason stars as DS Jenn Townsend

A third fan praised director Shaun Evans, who is perhaps best known for playing Inspector Morse in ITV's Endeavour. "An excellent first episode. You can tell that Shaun Evans directed it. Very polished," they penned.

Another viewer hailed the episode as "brilliant", adding they were already "hooked" by the story.

© Tall Story Pictures / ITV Olwen May has joined the cast as DC Louise Clay

The Morecambe-based crime drama follows the town's MIU team as they investigate grisly crimes in the seaside town.

The synopsis for the new series reads: "When 23-year-old university student, Hannah, is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe's MIU team has another case to solve. Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah's bitterly divided family.

© Tall Story Pictures / ITV Fans praised the opening episode

"With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, they uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons as the anger rises in the student community. As intensity increases, and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss and build bridges with her family."

The Bay continues on Monday 3 March at 9pm on ITV. The series is available to stream on ITVX.