A Cruel Love star Nigel Havers' incredible real-life connection to Ruth Ellis

Nigel Havers stars in ITV's new historical drama, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, about the last woman to be hanged in the United Kingdom. The series shines a light on the 1950s high-profile murder case and questions whether Ruth, a 28-year-old club manager who killed her lover, deserved capital punishment.

But did you know that Nigel,73, has an incredible personal link to the show? Find out more below…

Nigel's link to Ruth Ellis

Nigel portrays his grandfather in the series, High Court judge Sir Cecil Havers, who sentenced Ruth to death in 1955 for shooting dead her lover, David Blakely.

Speaking about how Nigel became involved in the series, executive producer Kate Bartlett said the actor "leapt" at the opportunity to play his grandfather when approached about the role.

Director Lee Haven Jones added that Nigel was "full of little observations about what his grandfather would do".

"So apparently his grandfather used to write all the time," Lee told HELLO! and other press. "He'd constantly be taking notes. So there were all these little details and it was really nice to know that the role was imbued with a sense of authenticity."

What has Nigel said about his grandfather's role in Ruth's death?

Nigel has said he believes Ruth should be pardoned.

Speaking to the BBC, the actor said he agreed with demands for a posthumous pardon. "I love that. Of course I would, that would be my choice, too. I would love that to happen," he said.

Filming the series was an emotional experience for Nigel. "I burst into tears [after filming]," he revealed. "I felt very sorry for my grandfather because he was extremely upset. He wrote a letter to the home secretary at the time and said this woman must not be hanged and the home secretary ignored it."

What is A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story about?

The series is based on Carol Ann Lee's acclaimed biography, A Fine Day for Hanging: The Real Ruth Ellis Story. Set in 1955, the story follows London's youngest club manager, Ruth Ellis, whose success was quickly unraveled after she became entwined in an abusive relationship with racing driver David Blakely.

The synopsis continues: "On trial for his murder, Ruth was condemned to hang by a system which judged her for far more than her crime.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story is available to stream on ITVX.