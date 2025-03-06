Must-watch TV shows and films coming to Netflix in March

Spring has sprung, and as we enter a new season, Netflix is gifting fans with a slate of must-watch movies and TV shows. Bringing the feel-good vibes, Meghan Markle has launched her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, and shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips from the sunny shores of California.

Meanwhile, Uzo Aduba, Randall Park and Giancarlo Esposito have teamed up on a mystery drama set inside the White House. Following a murder at a state dinner, everyone's a suspect. Grab your popcorn!

Bringing the sci-fi feels, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt are hitting the road with a robot in The Electric State – a new sci-fi flick by the Russo brothers. Intrigued? Us too. Here, we reveal what's on the cards for the month of March…

© Netflix With Love, Meghan An easy-breezy watch, Meghan Markle reveals her personal tips and tricks for all things cooking, gardening and hosting. Filled with cameos from her closest friends, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, plus her husband Prince Harry, this eight-part series offers a rare insight into Meghan's routine in Montecito, California, while revealing how we can create beautiful moments in everyday life. Available from: March 4

Formula One: Drive to Survive Formula One fans rejoice! Netflix's beloved docuseries is back for a seventh instalment. Offering unprecedented access to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and more, Drive to Survive focuses on the 2024 campaign this time around, and there's plenty of drama both on and off the track. Available from: March 7

© Netflix The Residence Shonda Rhimes has teamed up with Scandal writer and producer Paul William Davies once more. Boasting a star-studded cast, The Residence follows detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) as she investigates a murder inside the White House. When a disastrous state dinner ends in tragedy, Cordelia is determined to crack the case, with help from FBI agent Edwin Park (Randall Park). Available from: March 20

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Adolescence Stephen Graham delivers a compelling performance as Eddie Miller, a father devastated by the revelation that his son is a killer. When 13-year-old Jamie is arrested for the murder of a girl who goes to his school, Eddie's world is turned upside down as he searches for answers. Erin Doherty and Ashley Walters also star. Available from: March 13