Netflix fans devastated as much-loved show set to leave very soon

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows in March, including the long-running detective series Monk – and fans are devastated.

Viewers have until 14 March to stream the award-winning police procedural, which ran for nine seasons from July 2002 to December 2009.

Taking to social media, fans shared their sadness, with one person pleading with Netflix to reconsider its decision.

© USANetwrk/Everett/Shutterstock Monk is leaving Netflix in March

One viewer wrote: "Netflix SA is removing Monk and whoa! I am sooooo sad!!" while another asked: "Why is Netflix removing Monk?"

A third fan urged Netflix to keep the series, adding: "Pretty please reconsider taking Monk off Netflix on the 14th of March. I'm currently on season 2 & desperate to finish it before it leaves, but I don't think I'll get there. I'm begging you to extend the date of it leaving Netflix."

The comedy-drama stars Tony Shalhoub as the titular Adrian Monk, a San Francisco Police Department detective, who has a nervous breakdown after the death of his wife, Trudy. After losing his detective job, Adrian acts as a private consultant for the police – all while dealing with an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

© USA Net/Everett/Shutterstock Tony Shalhoub stars in the series

Tony won three Emmys for his role on the show. He later reprised his character in the 2023 film, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, which was directed by Randy Zisk and saw Monk solve "one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding," according to the synopsis.

Bitty Schram also starred in the show as Sharona Fleming, alongside Jason Gray-Stanford as Lieutenant Randy Disher, Ted Levine as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer and Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger.

So, why does a selection of shows and films leave Netflix each month?

Netflix licenses TV series and films from studios around the world and when the agreements expire, the streaming giant has to consider if the rights are still available, how popular the title is in a region and how much it costs to license.

© Usa/Networks/Kobal/Shutterstock The show ran from 2002 to 2009

Netflix's official website states: "Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios around the world. Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements."

According to Tudum, other shows and films leaving the platform soon include The Mindy Project, Sixteen Candles and Inception.