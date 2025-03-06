Death in Paradise shares first look at Don Warrington's Selwyn replacement - and fans aren't happy

Death in Paradise has released a first look at Commissioner Selwyn Patterson's new replacement, which comes after the beloved character (played by Don Warrington) revealed that he's being "phased out" of the Honoré PD.

Spoiler photos for the upcoming episode show Holby City actor Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge in the role of Sterling Fox, who looks suave in a cream suit as he steps out of a flash, red sports car.

WATCH: Death in Paradise's JP tells Selwyn his job is being dissolved

At the end of last week's episode, viewers saw a glimpse of Sterling as he pulled up outside the station. "Such a cute little place you've got going on," he told Selwyn as he made himself at home in his office.

It's safe to say that fans weren't too impressed with the newcomer, with one person writing on social media: "I hope he gets his job back cause the new replacement doesn't look to have the compassion as our Selwyn."

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge plays Sterling Fox

A second fan penned: "What's this about a replacement? I thought the role of Commissioner was being dissolved. Who was that guy? Whoever he is, I don't like him. Neither does anyone else."

While we don't yet know what the future holds for Selwyn, who could still cling onto his job following a petition launched to save it, Tobi Bakare recently said that while Don is an "integral part of the show", the series could "definitely survive" if he were to leave.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin Selwyn's replacement arrives in Friday's episode

The actor, who returned as Sergeant JP Hooper earlier this season, told RadioTimes.com: "Don is an integral part of the show, but I always say this show has this very unique way of surviving.

"Even though there are so many deaths on the island, the show itself always survives. It just knows how to stay. They've tapped into a formula that they can constantly work around," he continued.

© BBC Commissioner Selwyn Patterson faces an uncertain future in Death in Paradise

"And it's exciting to see sometimes when you're backed into a corner; it's exciting to see what you come up with, to bring up something new and fresh, so I think it can definitely survive."

So, what can fans expect from Friday's episode?

According to the episode synopsis, Mervin and the team delve into the world of online dating after the death of a local man, who was waiting for a woman he'd met on an app when he was shot dead in his villa.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC Don Warrington plays Selwyn on the show

"But Mervin's puzzled by the presence of a bullet in the victim's hand: why would the killer have put it there? The team must uncover lies, deceit and the lengths people go to for love in order to crack this case," it continues.

"Meanwhile, a new colleague makes an impression for all the wrong reasons, and Mervin's like a dog with a bone as he reopens his mother’s case, catching the attention of a suspicious figure."

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.