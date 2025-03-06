Strike star Holliday Grainger transforms in exciting new role

Holliday Grainger is busier than ever. Following the return of Strike and the grand premiere of Mickey 17, the actress is slated to star in The Stolen Girl – a five-part psychological drama launching on Disney+ next month.

According to IMDb, Holliday will inhabit the role of Rebecca – a young mum who seemingly kidnaps a 9-year-old Lucia, sparking an urgent manhunt across Europe. World's away from her long-running gig as Robin Ellacott, not only is Holliday taking on a more antagonistic role, but she's also ditched her signature flame-haired locks for the series.

© Disney+ Holliday Grainger debuted a blonde pixie cut on the poster for The Stolen Girl

Captured on the first official poster for The Stolen Girl, Holliday can be seen with a platinum blonde pixie cut, and she looks so different! Pictured alongside her co-stars – Andor's Denise Gough and One Day favourite, Ambika Mod – the duo will play Elisa and Selma, respectively.

© BBC Fans are used to seeing the TV star with her signature red locks

As per the synopsis: "A seemingly ordinary decision turns the world of Elisa, mum to two young kids, upside down in this tense thriller. When her 9-year-old daughter Lucia excitedly asks to go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, Elisa agrees. After meeting Josie's mother, Rebecca, she's put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house. But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent's worst nightmare.

"The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter's first sleepover has turned into an abduction.

"As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa's perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason. And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women, the question of whether Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl arises – and if she might be better off staying hidden."

© Disney + Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess in The Stolen Girl

Adapted from Alex Dahl's bestselling novel, Playdate, The Stolen Girl also stars Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas), Bronagh Waugh (The Suspect), and Michael Workéyè (My Lady Jane).

Catherine Moulton, a writer on the hit crime drama, Baptiste, has adapted the screenplay, while Eva Husson serves as the director. A trailer is yet to be released.

The Stolen Girl is available to stream on Disney+ from 16th April 2025