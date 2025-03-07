Exclusive: 9-1-1's Ryan Guzman breaks down Eddie's 'very human' moment with Buck as show returns

9-1-1 is back on our screens after a three-month hiatus following the midseason finale in November, ending on Eddie Diaz's decision to leave Los Angeles and the 118 behind.

At the end of "Wannabes," we see Evan "Buck" Buckley confronted with his best friend's intent to move to El Paso, Texas to be closer to his son Christopher.

Those conflicted feelings become a focal point for the spring premiere, "Sob Stories," when Eddie shares that he's moving forward with his decision, even hoping to sublet his LA apartment, leaving Buck noticeably crushed.

Ryan Guzman sat down for an exclusive conversation with HELLO!, dissecting Eddie's moments and interactions during the episode and how they relate to Buck, played by Oliver Stark.

One notable section is when Eddie is entertaining potential subletters after kicking out an unhelpful Buck, who made comments that seemed to drive them away in a bid to potentially get his friend to abandon his decision and stay.

Buck overhears Eddie tell one that he doesn't have ties to Los Angeles, which crushes him. Ryan breaks down the scene, saying of Eddie's response: "I don't believe that was directed to hurt anybody."

"He's very human. He makes mistakes. He says things without thinking, and I think that was the case in this," he continued. "He was just saying something to appease whoever he was showing the house to, and then sell the idea that he needs them to rent this place out."

He justified his character's actions, explaining that it doesn't brush away how he cares for Buck, and even his family from the 118. "I don't necessarily think it was an indication that he doesn't care and he doesn't have anything of substance in LA. It was more so, 'Please, please take my house, I'm desperate right now.'"

In fact, Ryan also emphasized that in the way Buck considers Eddie and Christopher to be his family, the feeling is still mutual. "I believe so," he says when asked about whether that feeling extends from his character's end.

"They've helped each other out so much throughout the last seven years. It'd be hard to say no to that. I mean, they've seen so many obstacles in each other's lives and to me, it really represents what good brotherhood and a great sounding board can be."

Ryan also speaks about tapping into the uncertainty he himself felt ahead of the episode to mirror Eddie's own anxiety about leaving his home behind. "Everything's been kind of up in the air," he revealed.

"Understanding where the character's going and not having an idea of where it might lead has [left me] kind of anxiety ridden because I have no clue how long Eddie stays in Texas, or what happens in Texas."

"I remember giving a call to Tim Minear and asking him if I'm still gonna be on the show this season [laughs]. And he said, 'No worries, don't worry, I got something.' He's cooking something up. You play into the uncertainty of it and it helps out with the character building and allows the scenes to be a little bit more authentic, 'cause there is some sense of ambiguity."