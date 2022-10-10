9-1-1 star Oliver Stark reveals one scene he wants to see on screen 9-1-1 airs on Mondays on Fox

9-1-1 has given us all kinds of drama from tsunamis to earthquakes and blimp disasters.

But star Oliver Stark has one scenario he'd love to see play out on screen - the bunkroom.

"The thing I would really love to see is sleeping quarters at the Firehouse. How those nights would play out between our beloved 118 and how they interact," he told HELLO!

"I'd love to see a version of that. Once the lights go off and they're in their pajamas and one of them - probably Buck - is snoring too loudly," he continued.

"That side of the Firehouse had yet to be explored and people love the relationships formed between the characters so that would be a fun addition."

9-1-1 is Fox's top-rated series and was named the fourth highest-rated scripted series of the 2021-2022 television series.

Oliver wants to see the group in the bunkroom at night

Oliver has top-billing alongside TV icons Peter Krause, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Season six has seen his character Buck trying out for the interim Captain position only to discover his Captain - and father figure - Bobby Nash does not think he is ready. Turning to self-help books, Buck is now "at a place where everything he wants to do at this moment is about furthering his career," Oliver added.

"As people are in real life, Buck is forever changing and finding new layers."

