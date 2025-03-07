Today's Dylan Dreyer wraps time on TV show and waves goodbye: 'I love this team'

It's goodbye for now! Dylan Dreyer waved to the cameras and bid farewell as she announced the end of a chapter this week.

The star has had her hands full with her hosting job on Today and her other NBC show Earth Odyssey.

But she will have a little more time for now as she shared the news that season seven of the latter had wrapped.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared photos and videos from the making of the Earth Odyssey and wrote: "Wrapping SEASON 7 (!!!) of @nbcearthodyssey with a very special guest! @raewynngrant of @wildkingdomtv fame! Thanks to @omahazoo and @mutualofomaha for hosting us!! @aaroneldinbauer you’re the best and no one does my hair better than @getrusso_ !! I love this team!!"

Dylan has been hosting Earth Odyssey since 2019.

The half-hour show "takes viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales."

In addition to her work on TV, and as a children's book author, she's a busy mom to her three boys, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin.

Dylan thrives on being a hands-on parent but told HELLO! she was done when it comes to having any more kids.

"I think I've maxed out now," she said before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids."

When quizzed on Today about whether she would try for a girl, Dylan quipped: "Don't think Brian and I haven't had that conversation. But it's like, no, we are so done. I know my luck, and it would be a fourth boy!"

Dylan shares her children with her husband, Brian Fichera, and says her love of motherhood came as a bit of a surprise to her.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do," she confessed to HELLO!. "Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The meteorologist's parenting style is influenced by her own mother, who worked hard for her kids and allowed them a sense of freedom. "She never said 'absolutely not, you don't do that,'" Dylan explained. "She always let us make our own decisions."

Dylan has brought this philosophy into her own parenting, emphasizing the importance of "letting them take risks and letting them explore."

She and Brian met while working at an NBC affiliate station in Boston; they got engaged in 2011 and married a year later.