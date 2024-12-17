Today's Dylan Dreyer's adorable family update comes just in time for the holidays

Christmas came early for Dylan Dreyer when she shared an update on social media on Monday.

The Today host revealed she and her three boys, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin, were delighted to receive a special delivery.

In an Instagram post, Dylan confirmed her new book had finally arrived and it is a sure-fire hit with her sons.

Alongside a video and photos of her children inside the family home with the book, she wrote: "When my new book arrives yesterday and it’s already Rusty’s favorite…I couldn’t be prouder!!"

She continued: "A Peek Out Your Window arrives for everyone January 7th!!! Preorder available now and if you need an idea for the holidays, Misty the Cloud is available in 2 picture books and 2 Step Into Reading books!! Thank you as always for supporting me in this little passion project!!"

Fans were delighted by her news and commented on her adorable family and congratulated Dylan on her career update.

The meteorologist previously spoke to HELLO! about how the idea of Misty came about.

Ironically, Dylan's children's books were formulated before she had even had children.

© Instagram Dylan's kids love her new book

"I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan. "But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there.

© NBC Dylan is a woman of many talents

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it," she said at the time.

It was a busy weekend for the family as they also celebrated Calvin's eighth birthday.

© Instagram Dylan threw a party for her son Calvin's 8th birthday

He had a fun hockey game with his friends in New York and Dylan shared photos of the day .

The kids topped off their afternoon of activities with pizza and Dylan confessed her son had been planning his big day for six months!

© Getty Dylan and her husband Brian

She and her husband, Brian Fichera, love being parents, but admitted to HELLO! that there was a time they weren't sure if they wanted kids.

"We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."