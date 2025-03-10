The Great Pottery Throw Down viewers saying same thing as 2025 winner crowned

The latest series of The Great Pottery Throw Down drew to an end on Sunday night as the final three contestants went head-to-head in the Gladstone Pottery Museum in a bid to walk away with this year's crown.

For the final, the remaining trio were tasked with creating statement Greek amphoras and taking on some extreme throwing in their final surprise challenge. While judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller had a difficult decision to make, they chose 43-year-old James from Belfast as the 2025 champion – and fans have given their verdict on the result on social media.

© Channel 4 James was crowned this year's winner

In disbelief over his win, James said it was "a dream come true". "I can't believe it. I won," he said. "It's an absolute dream come true to win. It seems like a fairy tale. And seeing my family there as well, for them to experience that moment with me, it's just really special.

"I have met some incredible people and some amazing potters, and we are going to be in touch for a long time. It's just lovely. It is the perfect ending to this chapter in my life now."

Janes was in disbelief over the result

He added: "It has been life-changing being on the show, it really has."

While some fans felt 48-year-old Steve from London was "robbed", others hailed James as a worthy winner.

One person penned: "Deserving winner. Wasn't the person I wanted, but on the day, the right person won," while another added: "Loved Pottery Throwdown this series some very talented people out there .... the final was a close call but a very deserving winner."

© Channel 4 Some fans felt Steve was robbed

A third viewer remarked: "James the rightful winner. Not sure there's any telly programme that makes for a happier watch," while another added: "Congratulations James!!! Great work throughout the series. So well deserved!!"

After crowning James as the winner, judge Keith said it was "the hardest decision we have had to make for some years". "Honestly, the three of them were just absolutely sublime," he said.

"What they gave us in the final was incredible. It wasn't just really good making but it was honesty, it was passion, and it was that message coming through with clay."

The Great Pottery Throw Down is available to watch on Channel 4.