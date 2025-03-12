MAFS Australia viewers 'can't watch' after groom's 'shocking' behaviour

Viewers who tuned into Tuesday night's episode of Married at First Sight Australia found it hard to watch a difficult conversation between newlyweds Tim and Katie, who joined their fellow brides and grooms for the first dinner party of the season.

After arriving separately following a rocky honeymoon, Tim told his castmates that he had been "making the most effort" in the relationship.

© Channel 4 Tim and Katie spoke at the first dinner party on MAFS Australia

A stunned Katie said: "Hearing that, I was like, 'What the hell? That does not make sense.' He's the one who's pushed me away from day one, he's the one that's rejected me."

Tim went on to say: "I was here to get to know you and when you don't feel that you get that back, it's devastating," and said that Katie had "betrayed his trust" for not defending him to the group.

© Channel 4 Things got a little heated

Katie eventually apologised and said she had been trying to get to know Tim.

WATCH: Tim says Katie has ‘betrayed’ his trust

Fellow bride Jamie then chimed in and defended Katie. "I feel like the whole script has been flipped," she said. "I saw your face Katie, and I was watching the whole time, and he was like, 'You didn't ask any questions and you didn't do this'.

"I can see what is going on. I'm not stupid – it's a freaking gaslighting move," she added.

© Channel 4 Tim said he felt Katie had "betrayed" his trust

Things soon escalated and Tim stormed out of the dinner party, telling his castmates he was "sick of" it.

Fans were less than impressed with Tim's behaviour, with some calling it "shocking".

One fan wrote on X: "I thought Tim was bad at communication with Katie, but he's even worse with other people asking him questions! Wow," while another wrote: "That Tim is absolutely unbelievable."

A third viewer added: "Oh no not Katie and Tim, I'm angry all over again," while another remarked: "This is heartbreaking to watch."

Others applauded Jamie for sticking up for Katie, with one person penning: "#MAFSAU every girl needs a Jamie in there corner top tier women," while another added: "Jamie is tremendous, I'd want her on my team for sure."

© Channel 4 Viewers weren't impressed

For those unfamiliar with MAFS Australia, it follows a group of Australian singles who enter a life-changing experiment which sees them meet their husbands and wives for the first time at their wedding.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK.