Saoirse Ronan reveals secret obsession with MAFS Australia: 'Hectic'

Saoirse Ronan may be a four-time Oscar nominee, but she is just like the rest of us when it comes to her reality TV show obsessions.

The screen queen proved how relatable she is in a recent interview with W Magazine, where she revealed her obsession with Married at First Sight Australia, affectionately known as MAFS.

The show follows a group of people as they are matched into couples and meet their other half for the first time on their wedding day. They then try to make their relationship last all while dealing with intense backstabbing and betrayal.

"The Aussies are extra! As they say it themselves, they are so hectic. They take it somewhere else," Saoirse explained in the interview.

"I skipped the American version and the one in the UK. I've gone straight to Australia."

MAFS Australia is in the midst of its 12th season, while the US version boasts 18 seasons and the UK has nine.

When asked if the couples stay together after the show, the Brooklyn star laughed: "None of them do."

"In the season that I'm currently watching, I don't think any of them stay together. Except for one couple," she added.

"They were matched with different people and then they started secretly texting behind each other's backs," she continued, referring to the Season 11 scandal that saw Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix leave their partners for each other.

As for meeting the cast, the Irish superstar explained that she would be instantly starstruck. "If I met someone from Married At First Sight Australia, I would die," she said. "No, they're too hectic. We're not hectic enough for them."

Saoirse isn't the only A-lister who is obsessed with the uniquely Australian MAFS drama. Anya Taylor-Joy shared that the reality show was her new favourite during the press tour for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

"A friend of mine sent me a couple of episodes of Married At First Sight Australia," she told LADbible TV. "And it's intense, man. It's a vibe."

Bridgerton leading lady Nicola Coughlan is another Irish star who couldn't turn the show off after her first watch.

"The TV show I'm currently watching is Married At First Sight Australia," she told Pedestrian TV.

"Tahnee and Ollie were so cute," she added, referring to cast members from Season 10. "And was it Bronte and Harrison that was very stressful to watch, but it's fantastic."

"I loved Ines, she was like 'Bronson, can you get rid of your eyebrow ring please?' That was amazing." Lindsay Lohan is reportedly also a fan of the hit show, while singer Sam Smith called it "incredible television" in a 2021 tweet.

Finally, Deadpool and Wolverine co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman couldn't help but joke about the dramatic show on the film's press tour, as per Nine Now.

"Oh, that's right, you met on that show, right? Married At First Sight," Hugh quipped when Ryan was asked about his love story with Blake Lively. "Yep, the old arrangement-ship," Ryan laughed.