Boiling Point's future on BBC revealed - and fans might be disappointed

Fans have been desperate for another season of BBC's Boiling Point ever since the first one dropped back in 2023. But what do we know about the second series?

Following reports that the series had been shelved, the BBC responded: "There are no current plans, but there's every chance there will be more Boiling Point in some form in the future.

"We love working with the Boiling Point team and look forward to collaborating again."

© BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited Boiling Point had fans glued to their screen when it first aired in October 2023

Though it seems that the beloved drama has been put on hold indefinitely, we can't say for certain that the thrilling Stephen Graham drama won't be back in the future.

Boiling Point's first season

BBC One's kitchen thriller had viewers with their eyes peeled when it hit the screen in October 2023.

A continuation of the highly acclaimed independent film of the same name, the four-part series picks up just eight months after the events of the movie, which ended on a shocking note as head chef Andy Jones (played by Stephen Graham) suffered from a heart attack.

In the series, Vinette Robinson's former sous-chef Carly takes the lead, as she heads up the team at her new northern England-inspired restaurant.

Other cast members reprising their roles from the film include Hannah Walters as Emily, Ray Panthaki as Freeman and Gary Lamont as Dean.

Áine Rose Daly also returned as Robyn, alongside Taz Skylar as Billy, Daniel Larkai as Jake, Stephen McMillan as Jamie, Hannah Traylen as Holly and Izuka Hoyle as Camille.

On the other hand, Stephen Graham took a more backseat role as his character recovers from his heart attack.

There were also some new additions to the cast, including Stephen Odubola as Johnny, Shaun Fagan as Bolton, Joel MacCormak as Liam and Ahmed Malek as Musa.

It was a hit when it aired

When the series dropped, fans rushed to social media to share their excitement and praise for the gripping first episode.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Boiling Point co-stars Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham have been married since 2008

"First episode of #BoilingPoint absolutely brilliant, although my blood pressure is well and truly up, unbelievably tense!" wrote one person, adding: "Give @HannahWalters74 and @_vinette all the awards already! Outstanding work @PhilipBarantini."

Another viewer tweeted: "Absolutely LOVED that. It's everything that was brilliant about the film, but it's also made great use of the TV format to expand the world. Unbelievable performances all round, and loved the ode to the 'one-shot' in the first 10 mins."