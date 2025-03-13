Michelle and Barack Obama to come together for momentous new project: report

Michelle and Barack Obama are in their producer era.

The couple has moved into the entertainment space since leaving the White House almost ten years ago, and in that time, have already earned an Academy Award.

The former president and first lady founded Higher Ground Productions in 2018, when they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix — its documentary American Factory won an Oscar two years later — and now they are eyeing quite the biopic.

Deadline reported this week that Amazon MGM Studios has landed film rights to the Kevin Cook book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played, the 2024 book about gold legend Tiger Woods, specifically his journey achieving a historic feat no other golfer has done: winning four professional Grand Slam triumphs in a row, now coined the Tiger Slam, which he accomplished in 2001.

Though it remains unconfirmed, the outlet further reported that Michelle and Barack are currently in talks to produce it, along with Irwin Winkler, who is behind movies such as Creed, the forthcoming Robert De Niro crime thriller Alto Knights, the Rocky series, and Goodfellas, among others.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed King Richard, the biopic of Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams, which earned Will Smith his first Oscar, is set to direct.

© Getty Tiger when he won his fourth championship in a row in 2001

In addition to American Factory, Higher Ground is also behind films such as Rustin starring Colman Domingo, and Leave the World Behind, starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, plus series such as We the People and Our Great National Parks, which was voiced by the former president.

In tune with their expansion into the media arena, Michelle is currently at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, promoting her newly-launched podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, her brother.

© WireImage Michelle today at SXSW

The Becoming author shared news of the new podcast earlier this week, writing on Instagram: "There's a lot going on in the world right now. We're living through some really complicated and confusing times and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more."

© Getty Images The couple left the White House in 2017

"That's why my brother @CraigMalRob and I are launching our new podcast — @IMOPodcasts with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," she continued, adding: "Now, Craig is one of the people I turn to whenever I have anything on my mind. He always has the insights, the wisdom, and the humor to get me through anything."

© Getty Their daughter Malia is a filmmaker

"Together, we'll share our perspectives about some of your questions. And we won't be doing it alone. We'll be joined by special guests, friends, and experts along the way. I'm going to be honest. We don't have all the answers," she confessed, before maintaining: "But there will be a lot of opinions. A lot of learning. And plenty of laughs. Because we all need some moments of light right now," she further shared.

"And we want to hear from you, too! Tell us what you're grappling with at imopod.com and in the comments below, and we might discuss it during a future episode," she concluded. The first two episodes were released on Wednesday, March 12.