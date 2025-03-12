Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama reveals husband Barack's move that made daughters Malia and Sasha want to 'poke my eyes out'
Subscribe
Michelle Obama reveals husband Barack's move that made daughters Malia and Sasha want to 'poke my eyes out'
In this handout provided by the White House, (L - R) First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama and Sasha Obama, sit for a family portrait in the Oval Office on December 11, 2011 in Washington, D.C© Getty Images

Michelle Obama reveals husband Barack's move that made daughters Malia and Sasha want to 'poke my eyes out'

The former First Lady of the United States is now starting a podcast with her brother Craig Robinson

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Obama is making big strides with another notable member of the family, launching a brand new podcast with her brother Craig Robinson.

The siblings released the two premiere episodes of their brand new show IMO, in which they sit down with celebrity guests to discuss specific topics while also reflecting on their relationships as siblings, their personal lives, and their upbringing.

Their podcast premiered with an installment that chronicled their lives in Chicago, growing up with father Fraser Robinson III, who passed away in 1991, and their mother Marian Robinson, who died last May.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity children like Malia Obama who dropped their parents' famous last names

They spoke about the ups and downs in their sibling relationship, as well as Craig's marriage, fatherhood, divorce and subsequent remarriage, plus Michelle's own relationship with her husband, former POTUS Barack Obama.

She looked back on their time in the White House, discussing with her brother how she was initially fully against the idea of backing her husband's presidential campaign and moving to the White House.

"You talked me into supporting his run," Michelle said to Craig. "And he was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea…because I was definitely like, 'No, no way, this is crazy, we've done enough crazy stuff.'"

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Robin Roberts interviews former first lady Michelle Obama live in Chicago on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. "Good Morning America" airs Monday-Friday on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. MICHELLE OBAMA, CRAIG ROBINSON© Getty Images
Michelle and Craig have premiered their new podcast, "IMO"

Eventually, after some convincing from Barack, Craig spoke with Michelle and their mother, and while both were "mad," they conceded that he was right and Barack needed to follow his passion, eventually leading to a two-term tenure at the White House for the Obama-Robinson family.

They reminisced on some of the times they shared in Washington D.C. with their kids as well. Michelle and Barack share their daughters Sasha and Malia, while Craig is a father of four, sharing his older kids Avery and Leslie with his first wife, and welcoming sons Austin and Aaron with now-wife Kelly Mccrum.

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks with his daughters Sasha (L) and Malia during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House November 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. In a tradition dating back to 1947, the president pardons a turkey, sparing the tom -- and his alternate -- from becoming a Thanksgiving Day feast. This year, Americans were asked to choose which of two turkeys would be pardoned and to cast their votes on Twitter.© Getty Images
Michelle remembered some of her memories from the White House, involving their daughters as well

Craig recalled that the only thing his sons remember from their days at the White House was the annual Thanksgiving Turkey pardon, which Michelle also noted was something her own daughters grew to loathe over time.

"That was the one thing the girls would do with Barack was that they would go stand with him when he pardoned the turkey, and it was cute when they were little," she said.

U.S. President Barack Obama is flanked by his daughters Sasha (C), Malia (2nd-R), and National Turkey Federation Chairman Richard Huisinga (L) as he pardons 'Liberty', a 19-week old, 45-pound turkey at the North Portico of the White House November 23, 2011 in Washington, DC. The Presidential pardon of a turkey has been a long time Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to the Harry Truman administration.© Getty Images
"You could see on their faces in the shots of them, just thinking, 'Just poke my eyes out. Right now, just get me out of here.'"

"But as they got older, you could see on their faces in the shots of them, just thinking, 'Just poke my eyes out. Right now, just get me out of here. I'm standing with my father telling these stupid jokes, next to a turkey,'" she added with a chuckle. 

"So by the time we got to the last turkey pardoning, they were done. They were just like, 'I'm out, I'm not going'," Michelle continued, leaving a giggling Craig grateful his kids were still young and easier to please at the time.

Austin and Aaron joined their uncle for the final turkey pardon© Getty Images
Austin and Aaron joined their uncle for the final turkey pardon

"Perfect turkey pardoning age," the mom-of-two dubbed them upon hearing they were four and six years old at the time. "They were like, 'Call me up, I'm in coach, I'm ready.'"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More