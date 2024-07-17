Sasha Obama's change to identity revealed with tease of future plans

Sasha Obama may be headed fo a career in the entertainment industry, but not with the name she's known by.

The 23-year-old graduated from college last year and fans have been eager to find out her future plans.

Now, it's been revealed that she may be following her sister, Malia, 26, into a career in TV and film.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed an intriguing credit on the latest season of Couples Therapy, as Natasha Obama was named as a casting interviewer.

The last name of the former POTUS, Barack Obama, stood out and it turns out that Sasha isn't the name she was born with.

Natasha Obama was listed on the credits of Couple's Therapy

Natasha Marian Obama has been known to the world by her chosen nickname… until now.

It appears Sasha has decided to use her birth name when it comes to her career, according to The Cut.

In the same vein, Malia dropped Obama from her moniker when she showcased her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

© Getty Both Sasha and Malia have carved out careers away from politics

It was revealed that Malia is using her middle name as she was referred to as Malia Ann.

The sisters are forging forward with their chosen careers in Los Angeles and if the glowing reviews Malia has received are anything to go by, it looks like they're taking Tinseltown by storm.

© Getty Images Malia goes by Malia Ann

After working as a staff writer on Donald Glover's Amazon Prime series Swarm, the actor told Vanity Fair: "Her writing style is great. She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

He added: "I feel like she’s just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

His brother, Steven Glover, who often collaborates with his sibling, had plenty of praise for Malia too.

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles

"She definitely has a unique perspective on everything," he said. "So, we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas."

Steven also joked that "we can't be easy on her just because she's the [former] president's daughter."

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology, while Malia graduated in 2021 from Harvard.

© Getty Images The family have come a long way from their time in the White House

Barack was recently quizzed about whether his daughters would follow him into politics, and he gave a defiant response.

"That is a question I do not need to answer," he said at the fundraiser for President Joe Biden. "Because [former first lady] Michelle Obama drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."

© Photo: Getty Images They're proud of their daughters

Michelle has been candid about how parenting has changed as her girls have gotten older and how much joy she's had watching them grow.

"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief," she said on her The Light Podcast in 2023. "That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.' "