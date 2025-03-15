Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's 'hilariously unhinged' show renewed for a second season but with a major change
The Perfect Couple Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury on Netlfix© Netflix

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple returns with big twist

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
2 minutes ago
Netflix's hit thriller The Perfect Couple has officially been renewed for a second season—but there's a twist viewers didn’t expect.

The first season, adapted from Elin Hilderbrand's novel, became a binge-worthy favourite thanks to its star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning. However, the second series won't feature the original cast or continue its previous storyline.

Instead, Netflix plans to take an anthology approach, introducing a completely new plot, characters, and setting.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in The Perfect Couple

What fans can expect in season two

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple© Netflix
Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple

Season two will adapt another of Elin's best-selling novels, Swan Song, moving away from the original wedding-gone-wrong plotline.

The new series revolves around the wealthy Richardson family, whose luxurious $22 million summer home mysteriously burns down. Thankfully, the family escapes unharmed, having been away on their private yacht at the time.

However, their trusted personal assistant has vanished without a trace, prompting a local police chief to step in to unravel what happened.

The official synopsis teases: "The chief will have to contend with small-town gossip to solve the case and unravel the truth."

While the original cast—including Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber—won't return on-screen, Nicole will continue to serve as an executive producer.

Fans who loved Nicole’s influence on the original series will be pleased to know she'll remain heavily involved in shaping the new season.

Why the series has viewers hooked

Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in The Perfect Couple© Netflix
Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple gained a huge following when it launched in September 2024. Despite mixed initial reviews, fans quickly praised the show's addictive storyline and "hilariously unhinged" drama.

The Guardian described the first season as "a glorious, perfectly paced delight," and The Everygirl echoed the praise, calling it "impossible to resist bingeing."

Fans share excitement online

Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury and Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple© Netflix
Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury and Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple

Fans reacted positively to the news on social media, expressing excitement about the show's fresh direction.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Loved The Perfect Couple and can't wait to see how Netflix handles Swan Song."

Another agreed, adding: "Anthology series are always great fun—this should be fantastic, especially with Nicole Kidman behind it."

A different direction for the show

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury in The Perfect Couple© Netflix
Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury in The Perfect Couple

Netflix’s decision to go the anthology route follows a trend that's proven successful with shows like Black Mirror and American Horror Story. 

Viewers can expect a fresh storyline every season, offering new twists and turns.

Although Netflix confirmed the renewal, there’s currently no official release date for season two. Fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements, but it's likely to arrive sometime next year.

Production details are expected to emerge in the coming months, along with casting news.

Possible crossover characters?

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury and Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in The White Lotus© Netflix
Sam Nivola as Will Winbury and Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in The White Lotus

Despite a new storyline, some fans speculate there might be subtle connections between seasons. One familiar element could be detective Chief Ed Kapenash, a recurring character in Hilderbrand’s novels.

There's no confirmation on casting yet, but the possibility of a shared universe could thrill long-time fans.

Season one of The Perfect Couple, featuring Nicole and Liev, remains available to stream on Netflix. Fans eager for more from the same creative team can re-watch the series while awaiting the new episodes.

Netflix subscribers are already counting down to the second season and can't wait for more intriguing plots, shocking twists, and compelling characters.

The Perfect Couple is streaming now on Netflix.

