The Perfect Couple viewers make same complaint about Nicole Kidman's Netflix show

Netflix's latest thriller, The Perfect Couple, landed on our screens this week – and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the series.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning, the murder mystery follows Amelia Sacks (Hewson), who is about to wed into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families and her disapproving mother-in-law, novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has ensured the high-society wedding will be the biggest event of the season. But things take a dramatic turn when a body is discovered on the beach and everyone is a suspect.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in The Perfect Couple

While viewers have been loving the gripping episodes, some were a little distracted by Nicole's appearance.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Why did they give Nicole Kidman such a terrible wig? She deserves better!" while another added: "Nicole Kidman is another awful wig #ThePerfectCouple."

A third person commented: "This wig is a CRIME," while another agreed, writing: "The real crime in #ThePerfectCouple is Greer's wig."

© Seacia Pavao/Netflix Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury and Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple

Nicole has worn wig for many of her acting roles, including in 2019's Bombshell, in which she played journalist Gretchen Carlson, and in her hit TV show, Big Little Lies.

However, not all fans took issue with Greer's hair, with one person praising the character's appearance. #ThePerfectCouple is HIGH camp and once again Nicole and her wigologist eat every time," they penned.

It's safe to say viewers are hooked on the series, based on Elin Hilderbrand's New York Times best-selling novel, and have been full of praise on social media.

One person penned: "#ThePerfectCouple on Netflix got me hooked. I love a good murder mystery," while another added: "#ThePerfectCouple on Netflix is so much fun. Absolutely binge-worthy!! And #NicoleKidman for the win always."

The thriller series is based on Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling novel

A third person, who has already binge-watched five episodes, added their voice: "Omg I'm now on s1 ep5 damn damnnnnnn this is just an amazing show. So many twists like wth."

For those yet to catch up on the series, here is the full synopsis: "Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury and Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

Starring alongside Nicole as Greer, Eve as Amelia and Dakota as the groom's sister-in-law Abby, are Liev Schreiber as Greer's husband and the groom's dad Tag Winbury, Billy Howle as the groom Benji and Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco, the bride's best friend.

© Getty Viewers are praising the gripping thriller

Rounding out the main cast are Ishaan Khatter, Jack Reynor and Mia Isaac, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin and Isabelle Adjani.

The Perfect Couple is available on Netflix.