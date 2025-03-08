Will Kirk speaks out on relationship with The Repair Shop co-stars

Will Kirk has opened up about his close relationship with co-stars on BBC's popular restoration show, The Repair Shop. Will, who has appeared on the programme since its debut in March 2017, described the team as a family, admitting they spend more time together than with their own families.

The 38-year-old furniture restoration expert refused to pick a favourite colleague but revealed he shares a particularly strong bond with fellow craftsman Steve Fletcher. Speaking to Prima, Will explained: "I honestly spend more time in the barn than with my family. I would say Steve is like a father figure to me."

Discussing their working dynamic, he continued: "We work on such different things—while I'm often working on big pieces, his items are far more intricate."

A close-knit family behind the scenes

Will emphasised the family-like atmosphere among his colleagues, making it clear that their close bonds extend beyond filming. He said: "But we all share knowledge, it really is a lovely place to work. We're like a family and so involved in each other's lives."

His comments dispel any notion that the show's experts are simply colleagues rather than genuine friends. Fans often notice the warmth between team members, which Will confirmed is completely authentic.

Clearing up a common misconception

The Repair Shop star also addressed a common misconception about the show’s setting. Some viewers mistakenly believe filming takes place elsewhere, but Will clarified: "Despite what some viewers think, it is all filmed in the barn."

The programme is filmed at the Weald and Downland Museum in Sussex, a location viewers are often curious about. Visitors can explore the museum grounds, including the barn, although the benches, tools, and equipment seen on TV are brought in specifically for filming.

Filming generally takes place over just a few busy weeks each year, from around 8am until 6pm each day. Outside these times, the barn is typically empty, apart from special occasions when it is opened to the public.

The reality behind repairs

Another little-known fact revealed by the production team is that The Repair Shop experts do not charge customers for restorations. Rob Butterfield, Head of Factual at Ricochet—the company behind the show—previously confirmed this detail.

Speaking to HELLO!, Rob said: "We don't charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to a charity we're very happy with that, but it's by no means necessary."

This approach highlights the genuine passion of Will and his colleagues for preserving cherished heirlooms, rather than profiting from the restorations.

High-profile clients and special moments

The Repair Shop has welcomed a range of fascinating items, including heirlooms from high-profile figures. Perhaps the most notable was His Majesty the King, who appeared on the show in October 2022 when he was still the Prince of Wales.

The King entrusted the team with restoring two special items: a piece of pottery commemorating Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and an 18th-century clock. The episode remains one of the show’s most memorable moments.

Will previously shared how meaningful such restorations are to the team, describing the emotional connections they form with each item brought into the barn.

Looking ahead

Fans can look forward to seeing more from Will and his colleagues as they continue to restore treasured family possessions. The Repair Shop remains a popular fixture on BBC schedules, regularly praised by viewers for its heartwarming stories and skilled craftsmanship.

As Will explained, the close bonds he has built on the show have greatly influenced his experience. His honest insights about life behind the scenes only further endear the programme to its dedicated audience.

The Repair Shop airs regularly on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.