Olly Rix addresses future after taking new role away from Call The Midwife

Olly Rix is embarking on a new chapter. After walking away from Call The Midwife, the actor has made his debut at Holby City Hospital, appearing as Dr Flynn Byron – a Clinical Lead Consultant with a traumatic past – in the 12-part Casualty miniseries, Internal Affairs.

A regular on our screens, Olly is known and loved for playing Aylward in Call The Midwife – a role he held for three years. As for how long he'll stay in the Casualty universe? "That's a million dollar question," he admitted in a new interview.

Promoting his latest project on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Olly was quizzed about his future on the medical drama. Speaking with hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, the TV star remained coy about his plans but noted that joining Casualty had been a "great" experience.

"I've been filming for nine months but I feel like I've been in witness protection because I've just been in Cardiff going into studios," joked Olly, noting that the initial shoot had taken place "a long time ago". Asked if he had gone out to celebrate the premiere of Internal Affairs over the weekend, Olly explained that he had tuned in from his hotel because he "gets a bit shy".

Worlds away from his role in Call The Midwife, Olly's stint as Flynn Byron was first announced in February 2025. After months of speculation, Olly released a statement, telling fans: "It's been a pleasure to join the Casualty cast in such a dynamic role.

"Flynn crashes into the world of it from a very different background, resulting in a complex and exciting story in Internal Affairs and beyond. It's a brilliant new chapter for the show and I am excited for the audience to get to know Flynn."

© BBC STUDIOS Olly made his debut as Flynn Byron in Internal Affairs

According to the BBC, the character has joined the NHS after a tour of duty, and will face the "challenge of instilling change in a system weighed down by bureaucracy". He'll also deal with the trauma he's experienced and a mysterious "deception" which could be his undoing.

Episode one of Internal Affairs is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Helen George as Trixie Aylward and Olly as Matthew Alyward in Call the Midwife

Currently, it's unknown if Olly will appear in the Casualty universe on a long-term basis, and it also remains to be seen if he'll return to Call The Midwife. After reflecting on "Endings and beginnings" after leaving the period drama, the actor made headlines by unfollowing his co-star, Helen George in June 2024.

In an interview with Radio Times, Helen – who plays Trixie George – was asked if Olly would reprise his role as Matthew and return to Poplar. "Who knows!" she replied. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens."