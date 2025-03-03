Call The Midwife fans are saying the same thing about the season 14 finale

Call The Midwife concluded on Sunday night. An episode that ended with two weddings, two babies and a long-awaited kiss, the season 14 finale left fans on a high, as the residents of Poplar celebrated Nancy and Roger's nuptials, among other milestones.

A chapter which left viewers 'in tears', it's safe to say the episode went down a treat, with many commending it on Instagram. Beneath an official announcement that Call The Midwife would return with a future Christmas special and a 15th series, fans shared their thoughts.

"What an emotional episode, had tears in my eyes all night. What am I going to watch on a Sunday evening now?" wrote one. "Perfect episode, left me with a big smile," penned a second. "WOOO! Best series finale episode I remember! I can't wait another 9 months…" raved a third.

With season 14 concluded, fans will have to wait until December for the next instalment. Series 15 will likely premiere in January 2026, although a release date is yet to be announced.

Quizzed about the show's future in a new interview with Radio Times, creator Heidi Thomas said the period drama might "take a break" at some point in the future but does not believe the series will "ever end".

"Those of us who are most invested with the show, cast and producers alike, who have been there since the beginning, it is our lives," explained Heidi.

"I don't believe Call The Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point." The writer said that while she is "not in a position to talk about things" currently, there is a "rolling, ongoing conversation" about what's next for the programme.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Megan Cusack confirmed that she's leaving the series

Heidi's comments coincided with the announcement that Megan Cusack – aka Nancy Corrigan – would be leaving the series. Speaking with the publication, the actress, who first joined in 2021, said: "Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow. I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."

© Neal Street Productions/Ray Burmiston The actress said she was ready to "take a leap of faith" and try new things

She continued: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me. But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."

WATCH: Call The Midwife: The Cast

Given that Megan's character, Nancy, is now happily married and raising her newborn daughter, Melinda, it makes sense for her to start a new chapter away from Nonnatus House. Nonetheless, the door appears to be open should Megan wish to reprise her role.