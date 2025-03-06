Helen George teases new romance as she enjoys 'candle-lit bathing' on weekend getaway

Helen George shared a carousel of gorgeous snaps from her "glorious" weekend getaway at The Tawny Hotel in Staffordshire with businessman Dan Innes, seemingly teasing a romance between the pair.

The post featured a selfie of Helen and Dan enjoying an outdoor stroll, as well as a photo of two hanging bath robes and a piece of lined paper which appears to note some highlights from the trip, including "candle-lit bathing" and "stargazing".

Helen penned the caption: "A glorious weekend was had by all at @thetawnyhotel. Relaxing, delicious and hearty."

The 40-year-old's weekend trip comes just weeks after she and Dan enjoyed a candle-lit Valentine's Day dinner at the riverside restaurant, The Watermans Arms, in Barnes.

Sharing a photo of their mouth-watering meal, which included steak and chips washed down with two glasses of red wine, Helen wrote: "The most delicious Valentine's over-ordering. Hearts and stomachs full," tagging Dan in the post alongside a red heart emoji.

© @helenrgeorge / Instagram Helen and Dan enjoyed a Valentine's Day meal in February

Dan, who is the founder of real estate consultancy firm Innesco, describes himself as a "future thinker" and "architecturally inquisitive" in his Instagram bio, which also details some of his interests. "Marine + mountainous, health + moderation, national + Atlantic oarsman, possible viking," he adds.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Helen is a mum of two

It comes over a year after Helen was reportedly linked to her former Call the Midwife co-star and on-screen husband Olly Rix. The two actors had reportedly grown close after splitting from their respective partners.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call The Midwife

Helen confirmed her breakup from actor Jack Ashton in July 2023 after seven years together. The former couple share two daughters, Wren Ivy and Lark. In a statement, the actress said at the time: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Shutterstock Helen with her former partner Jack Ashton in 2017

Meanwhile, Olly had separated from his longtime girlfriend, make-up artist Natasha Fagri.

After Helen was photographed leaving Olly's West London home in November 2023, a spokesperson for the actress told The Sun: "Yes, she went to visit a friend for a cup of tea — like all friends do — and as we have always said, there is nothing more to this."

© Laurence Cendrowicz Helen and Olly played on-screen husband and wife

Months later, it was reported that the two stars had drifted apart and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Olly left Call the Midwife in series 13 when his character, Matthew, moved to New York in the hopes of building a business empire, with the door left open for his return.