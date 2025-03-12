Helen George shares adorable glimpse of rarely-seen daughter

Helen George shared a snapshot of a sunny outing with her youngest daughter, Lark, this week. The Call the Midwife star cuddled up to her little girl in a selfie posted on her Instagram Story, which features a glimpse of Lark's light blonde hair, while a smiling Helen looks into the camera.

The 40-year-old actress captioned the stunning snap with a sun emoji.

Helen - who shares Lark, three, and her eldest daughter Wren, seven, with her ex-partner Jack Ashton - sometimes shares insights into her private life off-screen with her Instagram followers.

© @helenrgeorge / Instagram Helen George with her little girl

Back in February, Helen posted a carousel of images documenting recent highlights, including a Snow Patrol concert, a mug of coffee and a sweet photo of her kissing Lark whilst sitting in an opulent restaurant.

"Schnitzels, Snow Patrol and Strolls. Nothing but love," she captioned the post, dropping a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Helen shared a sweet moment with her daughter Lark

Helen and Jack first met on the set of Call the Midwife, in which Helen has starred as nurse Trixie since 2012, while Jack joined as vicar Tom Hereward in 2014. The actors were together for seven years before confirming their split in July 2023.

"Some months ago, we separated," Helen said in a statement at the time. "Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Shutterstock Helen shares her two daughters with actor Jack Ashton

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

Helen is now reportedly dating businessman Dan Innes. The pair, who enjoyed a Valentine's Day pub meal together in February, spent a weekend away at The Tawny Hotel in Staffordshire earlier this month.

Marking the UK getaway on Instagram, Helen shared a series of snaps, including a selfie of the pair enjoying an outdoor stroll, a photo of two hanging bath robes and a piece of lined paper which seemingly noted some highlights from the trip, including "candle-lit bathing" and "stargazing".

© @helenrgeorge / Instagram Helen enjoyed a Valentine's Day restaurant meal

In the caption, Helen wrote: "A glorious weekend was had by all at @thetawnyhotel. Relaxing, delicious and hearty."

Prior to her relationship with Jack, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot from 2011 to 2015.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais Helen plays Trixie Aylward in Call the Midwife

"Going through a divorce is awful," she told The Telegraph in 2018. "I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."