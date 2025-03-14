Meet Jessica Brown Findlay's famous husband and adorable children

Jessica Brown Findlay became a household name after playing Lady Sybil Crawley in ITV's hit period drama Downton Abbey. Since then, she's starred in a number of major films and shows, including England Is Mine, Playing Nice and The Flatshare.

But while the 35-year-old actress has been a regular fixture on our screens for years, how much do you know about her life off-camera? Find out all about her famous husband and adorable sons below…

Jessica's famous husband

Jessica is married to Scottish actor Ziggy Heath, 34. The pair first met on the set of the period drama Harlots in 2017 and tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic in September 2020.

© Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Jessica is married to actor Ziggy Heath

"It was wonderful — low-key and micro," Jessica told The Times of her big day. "After a lockdown, 30 people felt huge. I wouldn't change anything about it."

© Getty Images The couple wed in 2020

Jessica, who hails from Cookham in Berkshire, likes to keep her home life in London out of the spotlight. "The hope for great work is absolutely there, but I want to be able to live the way I've always done," she told Harper's Bazaar. "That means being able to go to all the same restaurants, the same market here in east London."

Jessica's adorable children

Jessica and Ziggy share two twin sons, whom they welcomed through IVF in November 2022.

The Brave New World star opened up about her fertility struggles in March 2022 via a social media post marking International Women's Day, revealing she had undergone four rounds of fertility treatment.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their sons via IVF in November 2022

"IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak," she explained. "Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven't but know what this is."

The couple spent three years trying to conceive. "It was a lot to go through as a couple, but it was a loving and generous time," Jessica told You magazine. "We couldn't control everything about the process, but we did have it in our power to keep talking to each other and have empathy for each other."

Ahead of her starring role in the ITV drama Playing Nice, which follows two couples who discover their toddlers were switched at birth, Jessica revealed that if she were put in the same situation, she would "fight tooth and nail" for her sons, now two, who are her "carbon copy."

© Shutterstock Jessica as Lucy in ITV's Playing Nice

"When I read the script, our sons were six months old and still little babbly babies," Jessica told HELLO!. "I told my husband that if someone pointed at one of our children and said that they weren't actually ours, I'd be like: 'I don't care.' I would fight tooth and nail."

Discussing her preparation for the role, Jessica continued: "I looked into [baby] swapping and fell down a bit of a rabbit hole of wrong embryos being used or transferred into people during IVF, which really freaked me out.

"Our boys were born via IVF, but they’re 100% related to us. They're like carbon copies of us."