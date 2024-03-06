Beyond Paradise season two: release date, trailer and guest stars finally revealed

Beyond Paradise is back with a second season! In a new development, the BBC has announced that DI Humphrey Goodman and the gang will return to our screens on Friday 22 March. And what's more, we've even been treated to a trailer – click the video below…

WATCH: Beyond Paradise season two – trailer

Leading the cast, Kris Marshall will reprise his role as bumbling detective Humphrey, joined by Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd), Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd) and Felicity Montagu.

© BBC Beyond Paradise will return on Friday 22nd March

Meanwhile, an incredible lineup of guest stars is just waiting in the wings. Among them, Doctor Who and All Creatures Great and Small alum Peter Davison will appear in the series. The nature of his role remains under wraps.

© Getty Peter Davison is set to guest star

Harry Potter star Jeff Rawle, Ted Lasso's Peter Landi, Game of Thrones' Souad Faress and Skyfall's Nicholas Woodeson will also pop up in Shipton Abbott.

Consisting of six episodes that will premiere weekly, fans can expect a "bigger" and "better" season two, according to actor Kris Marshall. Speaking to HELLO! at the National Television Awards in September, the 50-year-old said: "We've got murders, we've got puzzles, we've got fires, we've got boats, we've got steam trains, we've got all sorts – it's a big show."

His co-stars, Zahra Ahmadi and Dylan Llewellyn, were equally excited about the new series. "It's like season one but upgraded. It's amped up," said Zahra. "Some of the episodes have higher stakes," agreed Dylan.

© BBC The series will take a closer look at each character's backstory

Explaining that the series will give fans a deeper understanding of the characters, Zahra added: "It goes into all of our characters a bit more. It goes into the backstory of our characters and things. So the focus really is on the crime but you get to know everyone that bit more and get to know their back story."

"Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling new crime each episode," teases the BBC.

© Craig Hardie Humphrey and Martha will look into starting a family of their own

"From a death on a steam train to a missing teacher, the team have their work cut out. Even more so with Police HQ's threat of the local station house closure hanging over them – the pressure is on to get results.

"Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha's journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering. Martha's mother Anne throws herself into the world of online dating, and a well-meant gesture from Esther's daughter Zoe threatens to uncover a long-held secret…"