Beyond Paradise’s Christmas Special: everything we know from cast to guest stars

Beyond Paradise’s Christmas special is a very special thing to watch with the family on Christmas Day, and it looks like it’s going to be a huge treat! From a very impressive group of guest stars to a compelling festive storyline, are you ready for Beyond Paradise? Here’s everything you need to know…

Speaking about the Christmas special, Kris said: "It’s a great honour to be granted a Christmas special for what was, this year, a new show. I really feel privileged – as I think we all do, because usually it takes two or three series to bed in and to be granted a Christmas special. To get that at the end of our first series was a real boon for us.

"The special is very Christmassy, unsurprisingly! It’s also very heart-warming, fun, and has a recognisable storyline but with its own unique spin on it. It has great cast, it’s funny and is one of our best shows so far. There’s a lot to be excited about!"

Who is in the cast?

Beyond Paradise had some amazing guest stars, joining the season regulars Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn, Zahra Ahmadi and Barbara Flynn. So which stars will be paying a visit to Shipton Abbott this time? Bridgerton and Vicar of Dibley actor, James Fleet, will be making a special appearance alongside Benidorm’s Sheila Reid, Endeavours’ Amalia Vitale and Still Open All Hours' Kulvinder Ghir.

© Joss Barratt Kris is back as Humphrey Goodman

What is the Christmas special about?

The BBC’s official synopsis reads: "As the residents of Shipton Abbott gear up for Christmas, Humphrey and the team are baffled by a series of bizarre burglaries which aren't quite what they seem. However, when the team make a breakthrough with an unexpected connection, it's a bittersweet discovery that makes them reconsider the true meaning of Christmas.

© Joss Barratt Check out the amazing cast

"Back at the station, Kelby is forced to babysit a cheeky young shoplifter and Humphrey feels the pressure when CS Charlie Woods continues to question why their beloved local police station should remain open. Meanwhile, navigating the trials and tribulations of family life, Esther's teenage daughter, Zoe, is less than impressed when she is made to work in Santa's Grotto. And a chance encounter gives Martha food for thought about the future."

When was the new episode filmed?



Since the show was filmed a few months in advance, the cast got ready for the Christmas episode in the summer! Sally opened up about filming, saying: "We didn’t have much of a summer until we started filming the Christmas special. The moment we got our Christmas jumpers and woolly hats on, the sun came out.

© Joss Barratt Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall return

"As it was so light in the summer, we had to film in the early hours of the morning to replicate the winter darkness. It put me in the festive mood early and it just continued. Christmas feels like it has been coming for ages and I haven’t done any shopping yet!"