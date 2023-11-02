Kris Marshall shares thrilling update on Beyond Paradise season two – exclusive

Following the success of Beyond Paradise, the detective drama has been renewed for a Christmas special, not to mention a second season. With the full cast set to return to the fictional town of Shipton Abbott, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment, and we've got the lowdown on what to expect.

Back in September, HELLO! caught up with DI Humphrey Goodman himself – Kris Marshall – for an exclusive chat at the National Television Awards, where the actor teased "better and bigger" episodes this time round.

Asked about the upcoming series, Kris, 50, told HELLO!: "We film all over Devon and Cornwall, but obviously the show is kind of fictionally set in Looe, which is a holiday destination and it's mad down there.

© BBC Kris has teased "better and bigger" episodes

"I mean, we've been filming there over the last couple of weeks, hundreds of people following us around. It's incredible. But, it just shows how popular the show is and we really love that. You know, I'm from the South West. It's a joy to film down there."

Promising plenty of drama, Kris added: "This season is bigger. We're better, we're bigger. We've got murders, we've got puzzles, we've got fires, we've got boats, we've got steam trains, we've got all sorts – it's a big show."

Kris' co-stars Zahra Ahmadi and Dylan Llewellyn – aka DS Esther Williams and PC Kelby Hartford – echoed this sentiment when we asked them about season two.

"It's like season one but upgraded. It's amped up," replied Zahra. "Some of the episodes have higher stakes," agreed Dylan.

© BBC Fans will learn more about the characters' backstories

Teasing a more in-depth look at each of the characters, Zahra elaborated: "It goes into all of our characters a bit more. It goes into the backstory of our characters and things. So the focus really is on the crime but you get to know everyone that bit more and get to know their back story.

As is always the case with sister show Death in Paradise, the second series of Beyond Paradise will also feature some familiar faces. "We have got some cracking guest stars like I was properly starstruck with one," recalled Zahra. We can't wait to see what's in store!

© Todd Anthony Season two will also include some incredible guest stars

While details are largely under wraps, the BBC has released an official synopsis for season two. It reads: "Shipton Abbott's new detective inspector will be tasked with solving a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend".