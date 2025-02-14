Death in Paradise star looks unrecognisable in soap stint

Fans of Death in Paradise may have been surprised to recognise a familiar face in the latest series, as actor Richard Fleeshman made an unexpected appearance.

The 35-year-old actor, who played Taylor Fielding in the BBC crime drama in 2024, first rose to fame as Craig Harris on Coronation Street over two decades ago.

Richard’s early days on Coronation Street

© ITV Richard Fleeshman in Coronation Street

Richard made his soap debut in 2002 as Craig, a troubled teen who arrived on the cobbles with his family under the witness protection programme.

The Harris family, including dad Tommy (Thomas Craig), mum Angela (Kathryn Hunt), and sister Katy (Lucy-Jo Hudson), were thrown straight into drama when their true identities were exposed.

After years of turmoil, Craig faced tragedy in 2005 when Katy killed their father in a fit of rage, later taking her own life. His mother took the blame for the crime, leaving Craig orphaned and in the care of his grandfather, Keith Appleyard (Ian Redford).

Despite the heartbreak, Craig found love with Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan), and in a memorable storyline, the couple embraced goth culture.

In 2006, Craig made his exit from Coronation Street, choosing to move to Berlin alone after Rosie changed her mind about running away with him.

Richard Fleeshman’s transformation after leaving the cobbles

© BBC Richard Fleeshman on Death in Paradise

Since leaving Weatherfield, Richard has had an impressive career spanning stage and screen.

He became a successful theatre actor, starring in West End and Broadway productions, including Legally Blonde and Ghost: The Musical. He also pursued a music career, releasing his debut solo album, Neon, in 2007.

On-screen, Richard made a return to TV with roles in The Sandman on Netflix and The Ark on Syfy, before making his Death in Paradise debut in 2024 as James Brice.

Viewers were stunned to see the former soap star in the Caribbean-set drama, looking completely different from his teenage goth days on Coronation Street.

A family of actors

© Shutterstock Richard Fleeshman with his parents in 2010

Acting runs in Richard’s blood, as both of his parents are well-known in the industry.

His mother, Sue Jenkins, starred as Jackie Corkhill in Brookside, Gloria Todd in Coronation Street from 1985 to 1988, and Bonnie Drinkwater in Emmerdale in 2008.

His father, David Fleeshman, has appeared in EastEnders, Emmerdale, and more recently, It’s A Sin and The Teacher.

With such a strong family background in acting, it’s no surprise that Richard has continued to impress fans with his talent—whether in soaps, theatre, or thrilling dramas like Death in Paradise.

Death in Paradise airs Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.