Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Escape to the Country star Denise Nurse had a very different career before TV
Subscribe
Escape to the Country star Denise Nurse had a very different career before TV
TV presenter in front of garden© BBC

Escape to the Country star Denise Nurse had a very different career before TV

The broadcaster made her TV debut in 2005

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Denise Nurse is a regular face on the BBC thanks to her roles on Escape to the Country and Morning Live. While the broadcaster, who first joined the real estate show in 2008, is best known for helping buyers find their dream home in the country, did you know that she had a very different career before appearing on our TV screens? Find out more below…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Escape to the Country couple in shock over Jules Hudson's revelation about breathtaking home
Woman in floral dress in front of lake© BBC / Naked West / Fremantle

Denise's very different career before TV

While Denise is best known for her appearances on Escape to the Country and Morning Live, the broadcaster began her career as a lawyer before turning to TV. 

"I first got interested in law when I was about 14," Denise told The Lawyer. "I enjoyed English and history at school, and I was on the debating club, usually as the chairperson. I liked to win!

"And I also liked novels about the legal process and TV dramas – LA Law, quite frankly. The legal arguments, the idea of winning a case – I liked all that," she added. 

After studying Law at the University of Liverpool and then at the University of Law, Denise went on to train at the London law firm, Charles Russell. She then worked in-house at BSkyB before co-founding a legal consultancy and resourcing firm called Halebury in 2007. 

Woman in orange glittery dress standing on red carpet © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Denise's job away from TV

According to her website, Denise is a business and life coach, as well as a lawyer and presenter. "I teach harmony, symphony and orchestra," Denise writes on her page. "Sometimes one part of the band has to play loud and hard whilst the other is quiet."

Woman in orange jumper in front of green fields© BBC

Denise's broadcasting career

Whilst working at BSkyB, Denise entered a Sky Talent competition to discover new on-screen talent and made it through to the top ten. "As a prize we were sent to the National TV and Film School for a week and got training. We all came out with a showreel and everyone in the company voted for their favourite," Denise told The Lawyer

She quickly caught the attention of Sky's Head of News and was encouraged to present the weather. She made her TV debut on Sky Weather in 2005 and went on to present weather forecasts on Channel 5 and Sky Travel. 

In 2008, Denise joined Escape to the Country and has been a regular face on the programme ever since. She's also advised on consumer and legal issues on the BBC's Watchdog and Morning Live.

TV presenter in front of the sea© BBC

Denise's other ventures

Denise has many strings to her bow. Not only is she a lawyer, life coach and TV presenter, but in 2020 she became the co-founder of Black Founders Hub, a peer networking group for ambitious Black founders of service businesses.

In the same year, she co-founded the non-profit organisation Support SEND kids, which supports SEND (Special educational needs and disabilities) children and their families, providing access to educational rights.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More