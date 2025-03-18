Escape to the Country star Denise Nurse had a very different career before TV

While Denise is best known for her appearances on Escape to the Country and Morning Live, the broadcaster began her career as a lawyer before turning to TV.

"I first got interested in law when I was about 14," Denise told The Lawyer. "I enjoyed English and history at school, and I was on the debating club, usually as the chairperson. I liked to win!

"And I also liked novels about the legal process and TV dramas – LA Law, quite frankly. The legal arguments, the idea of winning a case – I liked all that," she added.

After studying Law at the University of Liverpool and then at the University of Law, Denise went on to train at the London law firm, Charles Russell. She then worked in-house at BSkyB before co-founding a legal consultancy and resourcing firm called Halebury in 2007.