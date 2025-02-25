Escape to the Country star Denise Nurse's home life with rarely-seen husband and son

Denise Nurse returned to our screens in 2022 after an almost ten-year break from TV. The 48-year-old broadcaster is a regular face on daytime TV thanks to her appearances on the BBC's Morning Live and Escape to the Country.

Find out more about her family life here…

Denise's career

While Denise is perhaps best known for her role on Escape to the Country, having first appeared on the show in 2008, she's also worked for Sky News as a weather presenter and for Sky Travel. Viewers may also recognise her for her appearances on Morning Live as an expert lawyer.

Before her TV career, Denise worked as a lawyer. After training at Charles Russell and working in-house at BSkyB, Denise co-founded the law firm Halebury.

She turned to a career in broadcasting after entering the Sky Talent competition while working at the company as a commercial lawyer. "I made it through to the top 10," she told The Lawyer. "As a prize we were sent to the National TV and Film School for a week and got training. We all came out with a show reel and everyone in the company voted for their favourite."

After capturing the attention of Sky's Head of News, Denise was encouraged to cover the weather. "It was a big decision: I just got my dream job as a Sky Sports lawyer – how could I quit that to be a weathergirl? How could I leave my career?" she said.

A secondment from her legal job allowed Denise to present the weather for Sky News and embrace a second career as a broadcaster.

Denise's husband

Denise married her husband in Barbados, where her father is from, in 2015. Sharing the happy news on X, formerly known as Twitter, the presenter shared a stunning snap from her big day. "I got married. Had an amazing wedding in Barbados with friends & family. Tx 2 all who made it such a #specialday," she captioned the photo.

Denise's family life

When she's not busy travelling up and down the countryside helping potential buyers look for their dream home on Escape to the Country, Denise lives in south London with her husband, son and two stepchildren.

After welcoming her son Ibrahim, who is now 12, Denise decided to put her TV career on hold. "I stopped filming since I had my son," she told The Laywer in 2016. "I now have a family, I have two stepchildren and I got married last year. I couldn't do everything so I pulled back on the TV bit, although I'm looking to get back into it."

Speaking about her home in London, Denise previously told The Telegraph: "I bought a wonderful home by the river in southwest London, where we can live the life we want and where my son can have all the opportunities."