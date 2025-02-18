Escape to the Country's Briony May Williams' three stone weight loss transformation

Briony May Williams has opened up about the drastic changes she made to her lifestyle which resulted in a three stone weight loss dramatic transformation.

The Escape to the Country presenter shared how her decision to go sober had a hugely positive impact on her general well-being, and with that came a healthier lifestyle and weight loss.

© @brionymaybakes/Instagram Briony May Williams on Escape to the Country

In a column published in The Sun, the former Great British Bake Off star, 40, candidly explained how she dropped three dress sizes after cutting out alcohol.

© PA Images via Getty Images Briony in 2023 After being diagnosed with a stomach ulcer in November 2023, which was caused by the acid in alcohol, the BBC broadcaster was told to make some dramatic changes to her diet. "I was told to stop drinking booze, fizzy drinks and caffeine, as well as vaping, which I'd started in lockdown." Briony decided to go cold turkey and ditch them overnight and, two weeks later, she began to feel better. "[Then] within a month I thought, 'This feels like a really positive step.'"

© Instagram Briony in 2024 With such a dramatic gear change in what she was consuming, Briony began to reap the benefits. "Since stopping drinking, I've lost 3 stone and gone from a size 16-18 to a 10-12," she stated. "Not only is that due to giving up alcohol, but also because I'm making better food choices – I've not had a McDonald's since!"

© Instagram Briony noted how it wasn't just her physical health that improved, but her mental health, too. The TV presenter explained how she doesn't see some friends who continue to drink, but shared how her family relationships have grown stronger, and she has more self-awareness when it comes to mental health. She's also shared her fitness journey on social media with her followers, previously posting about training for a triathlon.



© Instagram "These days, if I'm low, I ask myself: 'Why am I feeling low?'"

She added: "For me, the biggest rewards are in my relationships, not least with Steve and our nine-year-old daughter Nora." The mother-of-one shared how a lack of weekend hangover means she has bursts of energy, and is motivated to get up on a Sunday and spend quality time with her husband and daughter.

© Instagram Briony married husband Steve, a software engineer, in 2012. The pair, who live in Briony's hometown Bristol, met online in 2010 and have been together ever since. The two are clearly dedicated to their little girl. Celebrating her birthday last September, the proud mum wrote on Instagram: "How is our beautiful girl 9?!? "Sat here sobbing my heart out putting this together because this little angel has grown into the kindest, sweetest, funniest, weirdest and most incredible little lady. "Happy birthday my darling Nora, you're my absolute favourite human and I'm so proud to be your mum, always. Love you a billion one hundred and so much more."