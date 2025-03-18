Our Yorkshire Farm's Clive Owen makes surprising confession about future

Clive Owen has made a surprising confession about his future. In a re-run of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids – which first aired in October – the TV star admitted that as he's "getting older" he feels it's time to "pass on the baton" to his kids.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive Owen share nine children

A devoted father, Clive shares nine children – Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy – with his ex, Amanda Owen. Following their split in 2022, Amanda and Clive have continued to co-parent their offspring, while working on all 2,000 acres of Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

Regularly assisted by their kids, Amanda and Clive have taken on some huge projects in recent years and are currently renovating the nearby Anty John's cottage, which they hope will serve as a base for their family.

© LORNA ROACH Clive is getting ready to "pass on the baton" to his kids

Like Clive, Amanda has also discussed her plans for the future, telling HELLO! that should they want to, she'd love to help them get a footing in farming. "You just don't know what's around the corner. My son Sidney is absolutely hellbent on being a farmer. Miles too, he loves his farming. I just want to be able to facilitate that. I'm not going, 'Here's your farm, get on with it', because that's no lesson learned whatsoever.

"Clive and I will give them opportunities, but we won't hand it to them on a plate," she added.

While Sidney and Miles have taken to farming, Amanda clarified that her children have all kinds of passions and pursuits on the horizon.

"I've got nine kids. They're all very different characters. Raven's very academic, she's working as a scientist and still studying. I'm so proud of her," she said.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amanda Owen Admits She ‘Couldn’t Sleep' Thanks To House Project

"Reuben too, he's doing something completely different, but doing what he loves. It's the same with the others, they've all got their own personalities."

"Being here on the farm is the best school you could ever wish for because it gives you the space and room to find out what you love and what you hate. I'm not for one minute thinking that they're all going to be farmers, but they have got such huge opportunities to channel what they like."

© Channel 5 Reuben Owen has started a machinery business and hopes to have his own farm one day

Following Amanda's exclusive chat with HELLO!, the shepherdess' son Reuben has since expanded on his plans, after launching his very own machinery business, that deals in groundworks and plant hire. In a chat with the Farmer's Guardian, for their podcast, Reuben shared: "My ultimate goal, once I have enough diggers going, is to have my own farm around here. I definitely want to carry on farming, and I appreciate it more since I have not been around the farm as much."

Joking that his father Clive "still drags me back home," Reuben said the family farm is "lovely" and "the place I want to be".