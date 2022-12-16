Amanda Owen's son Reuben makes cheeky dig at dad Clive in new show – and fans react The father-and-son duo are fronting Beyond The Yorkshire Farm

Amanda Owen's son Reuben has been starring alongside his dad, Clive, for their new Channel 5 show, Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, and it's clear the pair have a great bond as the teenager couldn't resist making a jibe at his dad's expensive during a recent episode.

Episode two of their new series saw the father-and-son duo take on more challenges in the Yorkshire countryside and Reuben taking the reins of an excavator, but only to be met with some trouble while using it. Check out the video below to hear the cheeky dig he made at his dad!

Reuben and Clive were joined in the episode by the teenager's friend, Will, who spoke to his pal about potentially working at the Owen family farm.

However, Reuben, who has experience working in agriculture thanks to his upbringing, explained how he was reluctant to give Will a job due to an unpredictable winter ahead.

Our Yorkshire Farm has a new spin-off featuring Reuben and Clive Owen

Reuben discovered his passion for repairing machinery at a young age and even learned to fix tractors when he was just 11. After completing his GCSEs, Reuben left the farm to complete an apprenticeship as a mechanic, as was documented in the final series of Our Yorkshire Farm.

Beyond the Yorkshire Farm explores how the 19-year-old's "unique childhood has prepared him for adult life", charting "the highs and lows of Reuben's first year in business".

Reuben made a cheeky dig at his dad in the recent episode

Meanwhile, fans have been loving the new show and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person said: "I think Reuben and his friends are the kind of role models this country desperately needs. Great to meet a host of new characters too. Lovely to learn more about Clive too. #BeyondTheYorkshireFarm."

Another wrote: "Good to see that #beyondtheyorkshirefarm will be back next year. I hadn't realised diggers could be so interesting!" A third added: "Great programme… lovely young people and Clive is the best Dad ever. #beyondtheyorkshirefarn."

